A fresh approach to eating in Donal Skehan’s new cookbook

Irish Times food columnist Donal Skehan launches his latest cookbook today, entitled Eat. Live. Go. – Fresh Food Fast.

The book, Skehan says, is about “prioritising eating well, living a balanced lifestyle and taking time to travel and find inspiration from the world”. You’ll find quick, simple and nutritious recipes in it such as Singapore noodles – see video of the recipe above – or white wine chicken thighs with French mustard salad. The recipes are inspired by Skehan’s travels around the world and his new home in California – themes that also form the basis of his weekly column in The Irish Times Magazine.

You can try out three of the recipes from the book in this week’s Magazine, or head to Eason’s on O’Connell Street in Dublin on Saturday for a book signing at 12.30pm. Skehan will also be doing a cookery demonstration from the book in Avoca Malahide on October 26th. See avoca.ie.

Eat. Live. Go. – Fresh Food Fast is published by Hodder & Stoughton.