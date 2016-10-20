A fresh approach to eating in Donal Skehan’s new cookbook

Irish Times food columnist takes inspiration from around the world in Eat. Live. Go.

A recipe from Irish Times food columnist Donal Skehan’s new book, Live. Eat. Go. which is published on October 20th.

 

Irish Times food columnist Donal Skehan launches his latest cookbook today, entitled Eat. Live. Go. – Fresh Food Fast.

The book, Skehan says, is about “prioritising eating well, living a balanced lifestyle and taking time to travel and find inspiration from the world”. You’ll find quick, simple and nutritious recipes in it such as Singapore noodles – see video of the recipe above – or white wine chicken thighs with French mustard salad. The recipes are inspired by Skehan’s travels around the world and his new home in California – themes that also form the basis of his weekly column in The Irish Times Magazine.

You can try out three of the recipes from the book in this week’s Magazine, or head to Eason’s on O’Connell Street in Dublin on Saturday for a book signing at 12.30pm. Skehan will also be doing a cookery demonstration from the book in Avoca Malahide on October 26th. See avoca.ie.

Eat. Live. Go. – Fresh Food Fast is published by Hodder & Stoughton.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.