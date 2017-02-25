whats the point of punctuation donald clarke wants to know
clever people whove published books and lectured at harvard argue on twitter like this so obviously i’m the idiot here
'iPhone accents: which key combination puts a macron over the first “o” in Yasujiro Ozu’s name? Nobody’s going to take me for somebody without a word of Japanese'
if i wrote a column this way you would assume id gone barmy. Maybe you wouldn’t. You might think I was going for shaggy experimental prose in the style of ee cummings (as that poet sometimes styled himself).