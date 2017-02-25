whats the point of punctuation donald clarke wants to know

clever people whove published books and lectured at harvard argue on twitter like this so obviously i’m the idiot here

Donald Clarke

'iPhone accents: which key combination puts a macron over the first “o” in Yasujiro Ozu’s name? Nobody’s going to take me for somebody without a word of Japanese'

'iPhone accents: which key combination puts a macron over the first “o” in Yasujiro Ozu’s name? Nobody’s going to take me for somebody without a word of Japanese'

if i wrote a column this way you would assume id gone barmy. Maybe you wouldn’t. You might think I was going for shaggy experimental prose in the style of ee cummings (as that poet sometimes styled himself).

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.