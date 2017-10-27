We need more swearing in children’s books
Swearing is one of life’s most joyous and creative releases – we must teach it early
British author Philip Pullman: miscreant or mothereffing maverick? Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
A recent fulmination in the Daily Mail called up unexpected memories of Mrs Doyle quoting an imaginary bonkbuster on Father Ted. “Then there’s the bad f-word. Worse than ‘feck’,” she explained. “F you and your effing wife, I’ll stick this effing pitchfork up your hole.”