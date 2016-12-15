Who coined the phrase ‘Cowabunga!’ and life’s other big questions

At QI Towers we are constantly searching for incredible facts to use in our BBC 2 TV series QI, our sister BBC Radio 4 programme The Museum of Curiosity, our weekly podcast No Such Thing as a Fish and spinoff BBC2 programme No Such Thing as the News. We have collected our favourite facts from the last year into our latest book, 1,342 QI Facts to Leave You Flabbergasted. Below are 25 of our favourite facts from the book – but some of them have been meddled with. Can you tell which are true and which are false? Good luck. 1,342 QI Facts to Leave You Flabbergasted is out now. Catch the new series of QI at 10pm on Fridays on BBC 2 and the extended XL version on Sundays