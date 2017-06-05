What to watch on TV this week

Cosby: Fall of an American Icon

Monday, BBC Two, 9pm

This week, Bill Cosby is due to face trial for alleged sexual assault, a decade after accusations were first made against the actor. This film tells the extraordinary story of how the star of The Cosby Show, one of the most successful shows in US television history, became the subject of a criminal investigation after several women came forward with accusations of drugging, rape and sexual assault.

Missing You

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Gogglebox cleverly turned watching the telly into a successful series – this series is made entirely from video calls, along with stills and videos made by the participants, and gives us a glimpse into the lives of emigrants and those they’ve left behind. We’ll meet Gemma Flood (above), who has been living in Sydney – and anticipating a visit from her parents. We’ll also meet Joanna Golden, who runs an English school in Libya. Her husband, Fazel, lives in Gloucester, England, and the couple keep in touch by video. And we’ll catch up with Ken Scully, who moved to Arizona to be with his partner Keith, but still keeps up with his mates back home via video.

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Sky 1, 10pm

Fans of Carpool Karaoke will be singing for joy at the news that James Corden is coming home to the UK – and bringing his successful US TV chat show along with him. But don’t get too excited – The Late Late Show with James Corden is making a flying visit with just three special episodes broadcast from Blighty. This is the first time the hit CBS show has been taken outside the US, so it should be interesting – especially as it’s happening smack in the middle of election week. Expect plenty of comedy, music and A-list guests – and Harry Styles returning for another Carpool Karaoke, this time without his One Direction bandmates.

Liveline Callback

Thursday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The Irish are luckier than most. When things go wrong in our lives, or disaster strikes, at least we know we can call Joe Duffy, and he’ll sort it out for us. Liveline has been the nation’s complaints department for a long time now, and we listen to all the sob stories and then move on, but some of them stick in our minds long after the ranting has died down. Liveline Callback follows up some of the show’s most memorable stories including 82-year-old Kathleen Byrne, who was robbed by “roofers” who made off with €3,000 of her life savings and the Killiney/Dalkey residents whose gardens were invaded by a noisy bird that turned out to be Bono’s peahen.

Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

Thursday, BBC2, 10.30pm

In an attempt to make sense of the bewildering world we now find ourselves in, stand-up comedian and writer Frankie Boyle – best known as a regular panellist on Mock the Week – will look back over the previous weeks news. Boyle is no stranger to controversial commentary and caustic asides, so expect outrage as well as the outrageous.

Gogglesprogs

Friday, Channel Four, 9pm

This kids version of Gogglebox turned out to be one of the most wise and charming programmes of 2016 and tonight returns for a new run. Once again, the honest young critics weigh in on the week’s TV, which this week will feature a lot of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn.