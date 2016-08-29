Victoria review: a coming-of-age tale where the age will be named after her

When the crown is finally placed on Victoria’s head it is meant to be a defining moment, this new drama insists, yet it’s hard to see it as anything more than a visual gag. There it sits, several bejewelled stories high, and roughly twice the size of its wearer, like a layer cake balanced precariously on a bobble-head doll. Most of ITV’s new lavish historical costume drama, Victoria (UTV, Sunday), is occupied with an 18-year-old monarch’s desire of to be taken seriously, but it’s hard to say if the show shares her conviction.

For a start, if Queen Victoria was as sensitive to monarchical and gender politics as the show suggests, she would be understandably miffed to find herself played by Jenna Coleman. It’s not that Coleman, a recent Doctor Who graduate, is weak in the part. For someone so finely featured she could make porcelain weep, she performs the role with compensatory mettle. This Victoria hardly ever blinks – even, as an early shot suggests, while sleeping – which Coleman uses to suggest something like invincibility. The show, however, will dwell on images of her feet dangling high above the floor when sitting on the throne, have her kneeling beneath her dead father’s portrait to say “I’ll do my best, papa”, and generally treat her like a doll.

To ram the point home, the opening episode of Daisy Goodwin’s eight-episode drama is called Doll 123. We first meet Victoria (Alexandrina to her family) fondling a small poppet with its own crown. This, we learn, is the 123rd of her dolls, and, thus named with appropriate sentiment, it will reappears every time Goodwin is in need of an overladen metaphor: the girl who would be queen. Victoria’s homelife at Kensington Palace is otherwise spelled out with brisk efficiency: her German mother’s eccentricity is one step shy of insanity, and her consort, Sir John Conroy, is so outwardly sinister he makes even Rufus Sewell seem cuddly. All the while the servants divide evenly into youthful idolaters or a wizened underclass constantly on the fiddle.

Goodwin’s theme is the tussle between youth and experience. When Victoria first meets the powdery panjandrums of the cabinet, her voice gathers in volume as she defends her age and gender, but in the ensuing silence she is all at sea. Sewell, as world-weary prime minister lord Melbourne, slips in to tell her who’s who, like a queen whisperer.

The most preposterous parts of the plot are actually historically accurate. Lady Flora Hastings, a lady-in-waiting, was hounded for a suspected illegitimate pregnancy, but whose distended belly instead pointed to a fatal tumour. Director Tom Vaughan intercuts Lady Flora’s humiliating examination with Victoria’s ethereal coronation, and although there’s nothing subtle about the juxtaposition, this was to land the new queen in a damaging scandal.

Likewise, Victoria’s infatuation with Melbourne is almost risibly breathless (“I wish I could dance with you every night!”; “You are very young!”). The real Victoria’s diaries give besotted descriptions of “Lord M”, so to present him as Mr Darcy to her Elizabeth – forever desired, forever demurring – may be an exaggeration but it’s hardly groundless.

Why, then, does the whole thing feel like such a generic fantasy? In part, it’s because of so much restless manoeuvring between the ballroom and the scullery is slavishly in thrall to the period escapism of Downton Abbey and everything after. But it may owe more to the fact that Britain doesn’t quite know how to feel about its monarchs any more. A German governess urging the palace to economise its wasteful traditions may as well be a nod to the euroscepticism behind Brexit. A more timeless dilemma is do Britons want to adore royals with learned deference, or do they want to poke into their lives with the long lens of speculation.

Here, we get both, with poor Victoria lost somewhere between hagiography and pop-psychologising: a proto-feminist firebrand who wears her daddy issues on her sleeve; a fashionably progressive figure whom the camera treats like a wide-eyed dress-up doll. It’s a coming-of-age tale where the age will actually be named after her, yet in this Victorian drama, from politics to miniature dolls, it seems the queen must be cut down to size.