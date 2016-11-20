TV3 to make new Gogglebox series and wants nuns and priests

TV3 has commissioned a second series of Gogglebox, the popular reality show that features people watching television and it wants members of the clergy to take part.

The broadcaster says so far 1.3 million people have tuned into the show with an average 375,000 viewers each week.

The current series has been running for nine weeks and features the Tully twins from Cavan, Tracie and Anita from the Liberties in Dublin, the Grufferty’s from Kildare and the Ryan’s from Limerick. The series is narrated by Deirdre O’Kane.

The programme makers are looking for people to take part in the next series. Simon Proctor, series producer for Kite Entertainment, said: “Families, friends and partners can all be considered — two, three or four people who are already connected, so long as you are opinionated, funny, likeable, smart and have lots to say about what’s on the box.

“Top of our list would be a member of the clergy so, if anyone has an aunt who happens to be a nun who loves her telly or knows a perfect priest, we would love to hear from them,” he added.