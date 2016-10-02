TV preview: Westworld, Painting the Nation, Pat Kenny and more

Painting the Nation

Sunday, RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Who is Ireland’s best amateur painter? Earlier this year, part-time painters from around the country were invited to send in their work, and seven finalists were chosen to take part in this new series, which will see them set a number of painting challenges that are bound to stretch their palettes to the limit, including painting a portrait of model Roz Purcell, a landscape of the mountains of Mourne and their impressions of the Killarney races. The prize? The chance to have your painting put on permanent display in the OPW’s State collection in Dublin Castle, alongside other nationally important works of art. Pauline McLynn presents the series, while the painters’ work will be pored over by professional artists Una Sealy and Gabhann Dunne. The series kicks off with an hour- long special, in which the seven finalists are set three tasks.

Louis Theroux: Savile

Sunday, BBC Two, 9pm

Fifteen years ago, Louis Theroux spent a week with Jimmy Savile to make the documentary When Louis Met Jimmy. But although he had unprecedented access to Savile, he failed to expose Savile as one of the most prolific paedophiles of his time. Here, T heroux looks back with the benefit of hindsight, asking how he and others in the media missed the truth about Savile. With the searing drama National Treasure bringing putting celebrity sex abuse into sharp relief, this is a chance for Theroux to look back at the past and see what mistakes were made in letting Savile operate below the radar, and how the media and institutions can avoid making the same mistakes again.

Westworld

Tuesday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Remember Yul Brynner as a scary android gunslinger, shooting up guests at a futuristic theme park? Well, hold on to your cowboy hats, because Westworld is back in business. The much-anticipated new series, created by Star Trek and Star Wars director JJ Abrams, is based on the original 1973 sci-fi movie written by Michael Crichton, featuring an all-star cast led by Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood. The premise is pretty much the same: a Wild West theme park peopled by humanoid hosts, where rich guests can live out their noblest hero fantasies – or their darkest outlaw dreams. Glitches soon appear in the system and when the artificial hosts start behaving strangely, it’s time for the guests to start thinking about getting out of Dodge.

Kevin McGahern’s America

Tuesday, RTÉ Two, 9.30pm

America is one crazy place to be right now, so you need a wild and crazy guy to go out there and explore life in the self-styled land of the free and home of the brave. Here, the Republic of Telly presenter put himself in the firing line, fearlessly meeting Trump supporters, gun-rights activists, paranoid patriots and internet sex workers. In the first of three episodes, McGahern joins a group of survivalists in Florida who train him in how to deal with the coming zombie apocalypse.

Pat Kenny Tonight

Wednesday, TV3, 9.30pm

Pat Kenny is back on our screens in a new current affairs show, Pat Kenny Tonight (Wednesday, TV3, 9.30pm), co-presented by Colette Fitzpatrick, but we’ll be tuning in a half an hour earlier to catch Conor Pope’s Dodgy Dealers (Wednesday, TV3, 9pm) and watching him expose Ireland’s cowboys and rip-off merchants. The Irish Times consumer affairs correspondent confronts companies who could be misleading their customers.