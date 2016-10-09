TV preview: the Iftas, Henry Shefflin, Divorce, The Missing and more

Ifta Gala Television Awards 2016

Sunday, TV3, 9pm

What’s the best way to get Ireland’s biggest TV stars into one room? Promise to shower them with awards, of course. And the gongs were flying at Friday night’s Ifta Gala Television Awards 2016, Ireland’s annual small-screen shindig. Amanda Byram hosts, and the guest list is a who’s who of televisual entertainment. Among those up for awards were Brendan O’Carroll, Bob Geldof, Gay Byrne, Vincent Browne, Miriam O’Callaghan, Joe Duffy and Imelda May, while Pat Kenny received a lifetime achievement award.

Wild West: America’s Great Frontier

Sunday, BBC Two, 8pm

Westworld has reawakened interest in the wild west, but does it exist only in TV shows and cowboy films? This new three-part documentary that explores the spectacular landscapes of the American west, from the Grand Canyon to Death Valley, and looks at how these unique places were formed, and how animals such as the coyote, desert tortoises and giant cacti have survived in this harsh environment. The series is narrated by actor James Norton.

Henry Shefflin – Winning

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

What makes a winner? Is there a science behind success? Can you train your brain to have a winning attitude? This documentary explores the science behind high achievement in sports, business and politics, focusing on what drives Irish sportspeople. Kilkenny hurling legend Shefflin knows all about winning – he is considered one of the greatest hurlers of all time. Shefflin meets some of Ireland’s greatest sportspeople, including Shane Lowry, Paul O’Connell and Sonia O’Sullivan. He also explores what happens inside our brains when we’re winning.

Divorce

Tuesday, Sky Atlantic, 10.10pm

Written by Sharon Horgan, who created the excellent Catastrophe, this new comedy series stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) as Frances, a woman looking to get out of her marriage to Robert (Thomas Haden Church) and start afresh. But Frances finds that extricating herself from marital ties is not as easy as she thought. Sort of like trying to get out from under the shadow of her most iconic role.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Missing

Wednesday, BBC One, 9pm

The first series of The Missing starred James Nesbitt and Frances O’Connor as Tony and Emily Hughes, whose five-year-old son Oliver disappeared on a family holiday in France in 2006. Eight years on, with Oliver still missing, Tony recruited retired French detective Julien Baptiste (Tcheky Karyo) to help find the truth. Series two has a new storyline and cast of characters, but Karyo returns as Det Baptiste. This time he’s investigating the disappearance of a young girl, Sophie Giroux, back in 2003. When a young British woman, Alice Webster, reappears in a small German town, 11 years after going missing, Baptiste goes on the hunt for her abductor – and Alice may have some clues as to Sophie’s whereabouts. Keeley Hawes and David Morrissey also starr.

No Such Thing As The News

Wednesday, BBC2, 11.45pm

Hosts Dan Schreiber, Anna Ptaszynski, Andrew Hunter Murray and James Harkin, all researchers for the BBC quiz show QI, return for a second series of the podcast-to-TV spin-off, which features the four “QI Elves”, delving into the most interesting things they’ve discovered in the news this week. The series is a TV version of their popular QI spin-off podcast No Such Thing As A Fish.