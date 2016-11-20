TV preview: The Affair, Two Doors Down, David Walliams and more

The Affair

Monday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Dominic West, Ruth Wilson and Maura Tierney are back in a deadly love triangle in the third series of The Affair. West stars as novelist Noah Solloway, whose affair with Alison Lockhart (Wilson) has far-reaching consequences. Series two ended with dire consequences for Noah, with him banged up in prison over the death of Alison’s brother-in-law Scott. Fast-forward three years, and Noah is released from prison, his wings well and truly clipped. He begins to piece his life back together, and has found a new love interest (a French professor) but when ex-wife Helen seems to want a reconciliation, and Allison reappears on the scene, things get even more complicated.

Two Doors Down

Monday, BBC Two, 11.45pm

It started with a disastrous Hogmanay party, and now the Scottish comedy is back for seconds, with another feast of mishaps and misunderstandings on the menu. Alex Norton, Arabella Weir, Doon Mackichian and Johathan Watson return as the hapless residents of Latimer Crescent. In this first episode, the neighbours gather for a barbecue, but it’s not long before there are fiery exchanges and flared tempers.

John Philip Holland: Fomhuireán na bhFininí

Tuesday, TG4, 9.30pm

Everyone knows an Irish man invented the submarine, but for a long time, John Holland’s legacy lay submerged. This new documentary tells the story of the Clare man and former Christian brother who dreamed of diving beneath the waves, but whose ideas were hijacked by Irish revolutionaries and by US military and corporate interests. Directed and presented by Macdara Vallely, the film follows Holland as he emigrates to the US in the 1870s and tries to get the US Navy interested in his submarine. When they dismissed the idea, he obtained funding from the Irish Republican Brotherhood, but he fell out with the IRB. He finally won a contract to build a sub for the US Navy, who persuaded him to sign over his patent rights in exchange for a big salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walliams and Friend

Friday, BBC One, 9.30pm

David Walliams has a new comedy partner – in fact, David Walliams has several new comedy partners, each taking their turn to be part of a weekly one-off double act in this new series. First up is Jack Whitehall, who teams up with Walliams for a set of comedy sketches that includes an intriguing take on detective duo Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson, and a sadistic reality TV show called Celebrity Slammer.

Classic Albums: Paul Simon – Graceland Friday, BBC Four, 9pm

A look back at Simon’s classic from 30 years ago whose African polyrhythm has had a huge influence on music – witness Vampire Weekend – and the programme features interviews with some of the musicians on the album (including Joseph Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo) and such musical talking heads as composer Philip Glass.