TV choice: Britain under the Nazis, the AP McCoy story and more

SS-GB

Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

If you’ve seen Amazon Prime’s The Man in The High Castle, you’ll know the premise: what would the US be like if the Axis had won the second World War, and the Nazis were in control of most of the country? Now we might get an idea of what Britain would be like under the Nazis in this new five-part alternative history drama starring Sam Riley and Kate Bosworth. The US series used a Philip K Dick story as its source material; SS-GB digs out a 1978 dystopian novel by Len Deighton for its inspiration, and Riley stars as a London detective whose private life is threatened by his investigation into what appears to be a black market-related murder.

Being AP

Sunday, BBC Two, 10pm

This intimate portrait of AP McCoy follows one of the world’s greatest sportsmen as he shrugs off age and trains for the 2014-2015 season, his sights set firmly on his 20th consecutive champion title. The film looks at the skills it takes to sustain a career at the top horse racing and talks to the people around McCoy who support him and help him sustain his record-breaking form.

Toughest Place to Be… a Bus Driver

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Walkinstown bus driver Christy Carey swaps his Number 27 route to spend a week driving a bus around one of the poorest, most polluted and most congested cities in the world in the second part of Toughest Place to Be.... Christy spends a challenging week driving his dangerous new route around the Nepalese capital, nestling on the foothills of Mount Everest, and under the shadow of a massive earthquake in 2015 that left many of its survivors homeless. You couldn’t really call this a busman’s holiday.

Life, Animated: Storyville

Monday, BBC4, 9pm

Nominated for an Academy Award, this extraordinary documentary film by Roger Ross Williams tells the uplifting story of Owen Suskind, an autistic young man who slowly emerged from his isolation by immersing himself in Disney animated films, using them as an emotional road map to reconnect with the wider world. A must-see. Read our full review here.

Billions

Tuesday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

You think Donald Trump’s battle with the judiciary is epic? It’s a mere skirmish compared with the battle royal between Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti in the high-stakes world of high finance. Billions returns for a second series, and US attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) is more doggedly determined than ever to take down hotshot hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Lewis).