This week’s TV: Celebrity MasterChef, Generation F’d, Trump’s inauguration and more

Celebrity MasterChef Ireland

Monday, TV3, 9pm

The second series is setting up its stall at its new home in Ballymount, and the producers have recruited two of London’s most respected chefs, Daniel Clifford and Dublin-born Robin Gill, to judge the efforts of the celebrity would-be chefs. Among the 10 celebrity contestants are Irish Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan, singer and actress Samantha Mumba, Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh, model Nadia Forde, actor Simon Delaney and singer-songwriter Mundy.

Then Comes Marriage?

Monday, RTÉ Two, 9.30pm

A new relationship series in which three couples go on a “couple’s retreat” to Lisnavagh House in Co Carlow. While there, psychologist Allison Keating and psychoanalyst Dr Ray O’Neill will put the couples through the wringer, testing their ability to communicate their feelings about sex and intimacy and their attitudes to money.

Homeland

Tuesday, RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Series six picks up several months after the last ended and sees Carrie Mathison (Clare Danes) now living in New York and working as an advocate for Muslims living in the US. Season six will tackle the after effects of the US presidential election, with the entire season taking place between election day and the inauguration. Returning with Danes are F Murray Abraham, Mandy Patinkin and Rupert Friend, and joining the main cast is Elizabeth Marvel as president-elect Elizabeth Keane, who isn’t male and doesn’t have thin, orange skin.

Neven’s Irish Food Trails

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 7.30pm

In his last series, chef Neven Maguire travelled around the Basque country cooking up some exotic Mediterranean dishes, but Montrose budgets must be tighter this year, because this time Maguire is back in Ireland – on a barge on Lough Ree in the midlands. In the first episode, he sails down the Shannon to Athlone and Clonmacnoise, and also visits the James Whelan Butcher Academy in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, and the 1826 Adare restaurant in Co Limerick.

Tina and Bobby

Wednesday, TV3, 10pm

Bobby Moore enjoyed a glittering football career, captaining England to World Cup victory in 1966. He also had an interesting love life, apparently, and a new three-part miniseries, dramatises his turbulent relationship with his wife Tina, football’s first Wag. The couple married in 1962, and Moore’s success as West Ham and England captain catapulted the couple to dizzying fame. When Bobby left Tina for another woman, however, she found it hard to take, and wrote a string of letters to him which formed the basis of her memoir, Bobby Moore by the Person Who Knew Him Best. Michelle Keegan , Lorne McFayden and Patsy Kensit star.

Generation F’d

Thursday, RTÉ Two, 10.30pm

If Enda Kenny is wondering why voters didn’t buy into his “keep the recovery going” election slogan, he might want to tune into Generation F’d and see what life is really like for the grown-up children of the recession. This is the first generation who will not be better off than their parents, according to the programme-makers. All the usual milestones of life – getting a pensionable job, owning their own home and being able to afford to bring up a family – are out of reach of many young adults in Ireland aged between 25 and 35, and for all the empty talk of recovery, the future for Generation F’d looks bleaker every day. In the first episode, among those we meet is former Clerys worker Susan McGowan.

RTÉ News Special: the US Presidential Inauguration

Friday. RTÉ One, 4.30pm

Live coverage from Washington, DC as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. The starry guest list includes outgoing presudent Barack Obama,and former presidents including George W Bush, who Trump accused of lying about Iraq, and Bill Clinton, who he called “the worst abuser of women in US political history”. “Crooked Hillary” is also expected to show, which won’t be awkward at all. As for the entertainment, America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho is set to sing the national anthem, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will feature at their sixth inauguration in a row, though one member quit recently saying she didn’t want to “endorse tyranny and fascism”.