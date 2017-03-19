The week’s best TV: The Lovers and the Despot, Nigel Farage, Brendan O’Connor and more

Shades of Blue

Monday, Sky Living, 10pm

J-Lo is back on the block as corrupt cop-turned-informer Harlee Santos. Jennifer Lopez seems to have found a new groove as the Brooklyn detective with a closetful of dark secrets. We’ve seen TV cops covering up their drink problem or marital difficulties, but Harlee has to hide the fact that she murdered her abusive ex-boyfriend. And to make sure her secret doesn’t get out, she’s going to have to take drastic measures.

North Korean Kidnap – The Lovers and the Despot: Storyville

MondayBBC4, 10pm

Ross Adam and Robert Cannan’s remarkable documentary tells the compelling true-life tale of a South Korean moviemaking couple, director Shin Sang-ok and his actress wife Choi Eun-hee, who were kidnapped in 1978 by North Korean dictator and film obsessive Kim Jong-il

Primodos: The Secret Drug Scandal

Tuesday, Sky Atlantic, 8pm

In the 1970s and 1980s, British women were prescribed a new pregnancy testing drug, Primodos. But many women who took the drug miscarried or gave birth to babies with severe deformities. So why wasn’t this scandal as well-publicised as Thalidomide? This documentary follows the women’s 40-year battle against the German company, Schering, who manufactured the drug, and brings new scientific evidence to light.

American Justice

Tuesday, BBC2, 9pm

This new three-part BBC documentary series follows prosecutors and cops in Jacksonville, the ‘murder capital’ of Florida, renowned for its tough approach to justice, beginning with the investigation of a double homicide in a trailer park.

The Catch

Tuesday, Sky Living, 10pm

It’s been described as a “rom-con”, and it looks like viewers have fallen hook, line and sinker for The Catch , Shonda Rimes’s drama series set in the world of the con-artist. Mireille Enos returns as private investigator Alice Vaughan, in love with charming conman Ben (Peter Krause), but also in trouble with the FBI for her dalliance with the criminal world. With Ben in jail, and Alice’s company facing ruin, she needs to come up with a plan - quickly.

Piers Meets Nigel Farage

Tuesday, TV3, 9.30pm

The unbearable meets the unspeakable in this special, which sees the dreadful Morgan cosying up with the king Brexiteer himself and hears all about Farage’s battle with testicular cancer, his near-fatal plane crash in 2010 and his new best friend, Donald Trump. Three words: know your enemy.

Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge

Wednesday, RTE One, 9.35pm

Bad news for Pat Kenny: his rival at Montrose is back in the hotseat. O’Connor’s show trounced TV3’s Pat Kenny Tonight in the ratings war last autumn, and the two giants of telly chat go into battle once again for the coveted Wednesday night current affairs audience. O’connor’s guests tonight are Fidelma Healy Eames and Eithne Shortall.

Henry McIlhenny: Master of Glenveagh

Thursday, RTE One, 10.15pm

For more than 30 years, people have enjoyed the stunning beauty of Glenveagh estate in Donegal, Ireland’s second-largest national park. It was thanks to the generosity of a man from Philadelphia, who gave the estate to the Irish government in 1984. This documentary tells the story of the wealthy heir who returned to the land of his forefathers and spent many summers at Glenveagh before bestowing it on the Irish people. McIlhenney’s grandfather had emigrated from Donegal in 1843 and made his fortune by inventing the gas meter. This documentary, narrated by Bibi Baskin, looks at the story of the McIlhenney family and the history of the Glenveagh estate, which boasts some of Ireland’s most spectacular landscapes and gardens.

World Cup Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Wales

Friday, RTE2, 7pm

Darragh Maloney presents live coverage of the Group D qualifier at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, where the hosts will look to continue their impressive form by recording a fourth victory in five matches, and maintain their hold on the top spot in the table. Meanwhile, the Welsh will be eager not to lose further ground on the Irish, having previously won one and drawn three, leaving them four points behind. Kick-off is 7.45pm with analysis from Eamon Dunphy, Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier, and commentary by George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan.