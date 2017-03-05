The week’s best TV: Apres Match, Daniel and Majella, Top Gear and more

How’d You Get So Rich?

Monday, Channel 4, 10pm

It’s the money-burning question we’re too polite to ask whenever we meet a billionaire, but comedian Katherine Ryan is not afraid to come right out and ask it. This new series sees Ryan rubbing shoulders with the super-wealthy, turning out their pockets to get the inside story on how they made their fortunes. “I get to legally snoop through people’s mega-homes and luxury possessions without having to sleep with a rapper,” says Ryan. “I want to know how somebody gets super-rich, and what that lifestyle looks like from the inside. I hope not to offend, as a multi-millionaire could have me killed quite easily.”

Apres Match of the Day

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.30pm

We have fond memories of Ireland’s great sporting moments of the past: Ray Houghton’s goal against England in Stuttgart in 1988, the Irish rugby team’s victory in Paris in 2000, and the North-South battle in Windsor Park for our place in the 1994 World Cup. Now, those memories are about to be turned on their heads by Barry Murphy, Risteard Cooper and Gary Cooke in a new series of Apres Match of the Day. The trio revisit key events from the archives, donning the toupees and moustaches of past presenters, and basically taking the Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh out of our sports history. They are widening their ambit for this series, taking on key moments from the worlds of snooker, golf, GAA and greyhound racing, and peppering their commentary with some specially created ads that capture the spirit of the times.

Daniel and Majella’s B&B Road Trip

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Sometimes a show feels as though it’s been around since the 1970s, such is its down-home familiarity. So we’ll be welcoming Daniel and Majella O’Donnell back like old friends when they return for the second series. Once again, the country and Irish crooner and his missus jump into their car and travel round the country, staying in B&Bs and sampling the local food and entertainment. The first series was UTV Ireland’s biggest homemade hit, but with the station’s future up in the air (it has now morphed into Be3), the show has found a new home in Montrose, so RTÉ can now get the full Daniel and Majella magic for themselves. In the first episode, Dan and Maj head to Tralee, Co Kerry and the Sheep’s Head Way in West Cork.

Top Gear

Tuesday, BBC Two, 8pm

With the departure of Chris Evans, Matt Le Blanc is now in the driving seat for the new series , with Chris Harris and Rory Reid promoted to wingmen. Can this trio recreate the full-throttle magic of Clarkson, Hammond and May, or is the age of the petrolhead sputtering to its natural end? Harris tests the Ferrari FXX K – so hold off on that purchase until you get his verdict – and the trio race across Kazakhstan in three cars that have nearly a half a million miles on the clock.

Women on Walls

Thursday, RTÉ One, 10.15pm

The achievements of women in the world of science and humanities have often been overlooked, but a unique project at the Royal Irish Academy sets out to redress the balance. For the first time in its 230 year history, the RIA will hang portraits of 12 of its female members in the Academy House, painted by award-winning artists Vera Klute and Blaise Smith. This 52-minute documentary follows this significant event in the academy’s history, and looks at some of the wider gender issues that Irish society is dealing with today.