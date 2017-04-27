The Simpsons offers a dark take on Trump’s first 100 days in office

New clip presents a terrifying look behind the scenes of the Trump White House

Updated: 24 minutes ago

In a promo for a new episode, The Simpsons review Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. Video: FOX / The Simpsons

 

The Simpsons was way ahead of the curve in predicting his presidency almost 16 years, and now the show it has returned to the subject of Donald Trump to offer a terrifying behind-the-scenes look at his first 100 days in office

In the clip, a promo for upcoming Season 28, Sean Spicer hangs lifeless from the rafters next to his podium as Kellyanne Conway runs away in terror. Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner are locked in combat. Trump sits alone in bed, phone in hand mumbling about his accomplishments and his number of Twitter followers. Meanwhile, back in the Simpsons houshold, Marge has run out of “Mother’s Little Helper” pills and Grampa is being deported.

And “we’re only 6.8 per cent of the way home”. You have to laugh

