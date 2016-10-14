Television: Sharon Horgan and Sarah Jessica Parker are splitsville

How do you reinvent yourself on TV when the whole world knows you as Carrie Bradshaw, journalist, fashionista and seeker after love from Sex and the City? Sarah Jessica Parker has found a nifty way to make her small screen comeback: hook up with Irish writer, actor and comedian Sharon Horgan and come up with something dark, witty, a bit sad and scarily on the nose.

Divorce (Tuesday, Sky Atlantic) is the story of Frances (Parker), a wife and mother hitting 50 who realises she no longer loves her husband, Robert (Thomas Haden Church), and decides she still has time to save her own life. She wants an amicable split for the sake of the kids; Robert (a drink of water with a moustache) refuses to make it easy for her, and promises to “make your kids hate you”.

Forget everything you knew from Sex and the City. Horgan and Parker don’t go for gags and wisecracking observations about relationships, but head straight for the dark side of married life – and find even richer comedy veins lurking there. We men who squirmed through Sex and the City will want to short-circuit the TV just so our partners don’t have their own epiphany and realise we’re a waste of space.

Frances has her moment of awakening at her friend Diane’s 50th birthday party. When Diane drunkenly tries to shoot her husband, causing him to have a massive coronary, the light goes on in Frances’s head. While the medics and police are swarming around the house, she grabs her opportunity to drop the D-bomb on Robert. It’s a superb setpiece and showcases Horgan as the master of the party-gone-wrong scenario.

Haden Church is great as the solipsistic Robert, who handles this delicate situation with big baseball mitts and comes up with some cringingly awful man-lines. But Parker has really found herself a new groove here: we’ve almost forgotten about Carrie whatshername.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Missing (BBC One, Wednesday) is back for a second series, though with a whole new cast and storyline. This looks like the future for TV drama: the anthology series, where the only recurring character is the overall idea. The theme for The Missing is once again the disappearance of a child, but this time the focus is not on the search but on what happens after the missing child is found.

The first series starred James Nesbitt as a father searching for his missing son. David Morrissey now stars as British army sergeant Sam Webster, Keeley Hawes as his wife Gemma, and Jake Davies as their son Matthew.

The Websters are stationed at a military base in Eckhausen, Germany, where they have gotten on with their lives following their daughter Alice’s disappearance from the town 11 years earlier. When a grown-up Alice suddenly shows up in the town centre, beaten and bruised, their lives are thrown into turmoil once again.

One returning character is French detective Julien Baptiste, played by Tcheky Karyo. Baptiste looked into the disappearance of a French girl back in 2003, and when he learns she may have been abducted by the same person who took Alice, he comes out of retirement to investigate. His search for the abductor takes him first to Eckhausen and then to war-torn Iraq.

There’s a lot to keep up with here: the story jumps between 2014, when Alice is found, to the present day. The helpful subtitles tell us where and when we are in the story, although you can tell from the characters’ radically changed appearances and even the different camera work and music – and you couldn’t confuse the cold, snowy vistas of Eckhausen with the heat and dust of Iraq (it was actually filmed in Belgium and Morocco).

There are startling revelations and shocking plot twists to keep us on our toes; the series’ creators, Harry and Jack Williams, are clearly out to confound our expectations, and so far they have doing a good job of it. This is shaping up to be a very satisfying if rather harrowing tale of the unexpected.

Is your theme song We Are the Champions or I’m a Loser? Would you like to change the tune and become a real winner? Who better than Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin to give you the lowdown on winning? Okay, sending a multiple All-Ireland champ to find out how to be a sporting success is kind of like sending Brad Pitt off to find out how to be a Hollywood A-lister or Harry Potter to learn how to cast magic spells. They already know how. Surely they should be sending the loser instead.

But Shefflin wants to know what goes on inside people’s heads when they’re winning, and what chemical reactions happen inside their bodies. Do the same reactions happen in other competitive pursuits, such as business or politics? Can success be broken down into a formula that anyone can apply, or is winning the preserve of the elite few who possess superhuman powers of self-belief?

In Henry Shefflin –Winning (Monday, RTÉ One), the hurler talks to various boffins who reveal the role of such chemicals as dopamine, which stimulates the reward centres of our brains; cortisol, which increases stress when you’re losing; and testosterone, which gets us all fired up to vanquish the opposition. He meets other people who have been successful in their sporting field, including rugby legend Paul O’Connell, Olympic runner Sonia O’Sullivan and golf international Shane Lowry.

It probably won’t surprise you to find it’s not rocket science. Search for the hero inside yourself, don’t stop believin’, and reach for the stars seems to be the (musical) message here. Visiting the Phoenix Park to watch the deer rutting is probably labouring the point a bit, and watching stockbrokers squaring up was a bit surplus to requirements (we’ve seen The Wolf of Wall Street).

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, we did learn that too much business success can create a “bubble” that will eventually burst and leave us all in negative equity, and that too much political power can lead to Enda Kenny thinking he’s god’s gift to the Irish electorate.

But you can never win too many All-Irelands. Obviously.

ONES TO WATCH

Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge (Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm) brings a new bunch of arts, business, sports and media heads around a very small table to have a good old chinwag about the week’s events and water-cooler moments.

Black Mirror (Friday, Netflix) is back for its third series. It moves to Netflix but still taps into our innate technophobia and plays on our fears that our gadgets will enslave us. (Has that not happened already?)