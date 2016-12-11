Six of the Best: Things to watch on TV this week

The Crossing

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

On November 28th, the LE Samuel Beckett, in answer to a call from the Italian maritime rescue co-ordination centre, embarked on a search and rescue mission on the Mediterranean. The Irish Naval patrol ship rescued about 508 migrants from four separate rubber dinghies just 50 nautical miles north-west of Tripoli. This brought the total number of people rescued by the LE Samuel Beckett since it was deployed on September 23rd to 2,818. This film follows the crew of the ship in one of the busiest months for migrant rescue operations, and watches first-hand as the LE Samuel Beckett rushes to save the lives of men, women and children in overcrowded, unseaworthy vessels.

BBC Music Awards

Monday, BBC One, 8.30pm

Some of the biggest stars in pop music will be turning up at the ExCel in London for the third annual BBC Music Awards. Among the guests performing live at this extravaganza are Kaiser Chiefs, Robbie Williams, Craig David, Zara Larsson, Lukas Graham, The 1975 and Emeli Sande. Awards for artist of the year, song of the year and album of the year will be handed out, but judging from the rather tardy BBC Sound of 2017 list, don’t be surprised if they give the best newcomer award to Ed Sheeran.

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in New York

Tuesday, TV3, 10pm

Live from Radio City Music Hall. Bublé get’s his smooth voice round festive classics such as It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and All I Want for Christmas is You, along with Cold December Night, which he co-wrote. He’ll be joined on stage by Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande and Miss Piggy. If you’re still not feeling very Christmassy, then no better man than Mickey Bubbles to tip you over into festive mode.

Ireland with Ardal O’Hanlon

Wednesday, More4, 9pm

Armed with a series of Victorian guidebooks written to tempt the English over to Ireland, this new three-part series sees Ardal O’Hanlon exploring Irish locations, customs and stereotypes – from fairies and leprechauns to tidy towns and matchmakers.

The Wireless: A Century of Irish Radio

Thursday UTV, 9pm

The concluding part of the story of Irish radio talks to the likes of Marty Whelan, Dave Fanning and Bryan Dobson as it considers how Irish DJs moved from pirate radio to become mainstream broadcasters on the national airwaves.

Across the Line at 30

Friday, BBC2, 11.05pm

The Bottom Line radio programme first aired in September 1986, and in its three decades on air has been a champion for such acts as Snow Patrol, Ash, David Gray, Therapy?, Divine Comedy and Soak. Featuring a mix of interviews (include U2’s Adam Clayton, Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, Neil Hannon, The 4 Of Us, Ash and David Gray), archive and live performances, this one-hour special celebrates the show through the years.