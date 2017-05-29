Six must-see TV shows to watch this week

George Best: All By Himself

Monday, BBC1, 8.30pm

Daniel Gordon’s feature-length documentary (which got a limited cinema release earlier this year) about George Best features frank testimonies from ex-wives and partners Angie, Alex, and Jackie Glass (who is now a Buddhist nun), and is as much about the Belfast prodigy's footballing talent as about his propensity for self-destructiveness. Well worth a look.

Katy Perry And Much More: Radio 1’s Big Weekend Highlights

Monday, BBC One, 11.30pm

A round-up of the best action from the weekend bash at Hull - Europe’s largest free ticketed event - with sets from Katy Perry, Kings of Leon, Kasabian, Lorde, Clean Bandit, Rag N' Bone Man, Little Mix and more.

Grayson Perry: Divided Britain

Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm

Fascinating programme which sees the artist Grayson Perry examine the emotions, beliefs and desires that drive people's loyalty to political tribes. While Perry's focus is on the UK post-Brexit and pre-general election, the insights he provides can be applied closer to home. Perry also uses his conclusions as inspiration for a monumental piece of art

House of Cards

Netflix, from Tuesday

The daily goings-on in the White House are like a bad soap opera – or a horror movie – so any political drama is likely to pale before the real-life plot twists and script deviations that define the Trump presidency. But we’re still looking forward to some quality Capitol Hill drama, as House of Cards returns for a fifth series. After recovering from the attempt to assassinate him, Frank is running for re-election, with Claire back at his side, this time as his running-mate. Following the hostage standoff with Islamic terrorist organisation ICO, the Underwoods decide to base their campaign on fear, and Frank reveals his true ambition - to be president-for-life. “One nation – Underwood,” he says ominously.

Fargo

Wednesday, Channel 4, 10pm

Season three sets the action in 2010, and stars Ewan McGregor as a probation officer who plots to steal a valuable stamp from his twin brother (also played by McGregor), with suitably nasty consequences.

Bloom Live & Super Garden Final

Thursday, RTÉ One, 5.10pm, 7pm and 8.30pm

Aine Lawlor and Marty Morrissey present three opening-day programmes to celebrate this year's Bloom. At 5.10pm, they meet the designers who have created this year’s showgardens. Then, at 7pm, it’s the final of Super Garden, as green-fingered groups battle it out for a place at Bloom to showcase their garden creation. Finally, at 8.30pm, Aine and Marty go behind the scenes to see how these award-winning gardens grow.