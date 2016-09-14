New IFI Player: Never seen Bob Geldof’s ‘phone wreckers’ ad? Now you can

The Irish Film Institute has just made 1,200 minutes of Irish cinema, documentary and public information films available online

Donald Clarke

A newly launched IFI Player gives online access to 1,200 hours of material from the Irish Film Archive, including Irish home movies, newsreels, travelogues, animations, features, public information films and documentaries dating back to 1910.

 

From today, the Irish Film Institute makes over 1,200 minutes of domestic cinema available to the world.

Drawing on material held in the IFI Irish Film Archive, the IFI Player, a free online service, offers material dating from as far back as 1910. The viewer can enjoy newsreels, travelogues, public information films and privately shot home movies, alongside more commercial material.

No more easily accessible resource exists for enjoying moving images from so large a stretch of Irish history. Ross Keane, IFI director, commented: “The IFI Player is a ground-breaking development for the IFI, as it allows us to fulfil our mission to make our collections from the IFI Irish Film Archive available to a much broader audience base.”

Selecting the material to be digitised was no small challenge for Kasandra O’Connell, head of the archive. There are many more thousands of hours in the vaults. “There were many considerations,” O’Connell told The Irish Times.

“There is a lot of material we don’t hold the rights to. We had to work hard to clear the material. We also wanted to make sure we represented as many parts of the collection as possible. We go from around 1910 right up until the present day. It’s important that people realise the archive is constantly being created.”

The archive draws upon certain key portfolios. The Radharc Collection, comprising work made by the production company established by Father Joe Dunn, gets at endless social and political issues.

The Bord Fáilte Film Collection offers amusing insights into the version of Ireland we wanted to show the world in earlier decades: golf, coach trips, endless shots of tinkling waterfalls.

“If you think Dublin is provincial, forget it,” we hear in the unimaginatively titled Céad Mile Fáilte (over footage of the city in John Hinde Green). “It might be getting broad in the beam with age, but here are all the amenities of a modern city, curiously coupled with the gracious airs of a large provincial town.”

The sources of the footage tell their own story. A sunny film covering John F Kennedy’s visit to Ireland – “Then he went as he came, like a whisper in the dawn,” the narrator poignantly notes, just months before the President’s assassination – is presented by, of all organisations, The Columban Fathers.

“From the early material, I’d mention the earliest known Irish animation by the Horgan brothers from Youghal: The Town Hall Clock” Kasandra O’Connell notes. “They were photographers who became animators. That is from sometime in the 1910s. It’s rudimentary, but it’s the first animation we know of.”

From the more recent material, she recommends that famous (notorious?) Telecom anti-vandalism advertisement featuring a still relatively youthful Bob Geldof.

If you haven’t yet seen Bob bark that “Phone wreckers are idiots” then you know nothing of the national experience.

“You may remember it,” O’Connell laughs. “It features a version of Another Brick in the Wall. After a lot of asking for many years to get it cleared we finally managed it. It’s not that modern. It’s from around the Live Aid era. But it’s brilliant for a lot of different reasons.”

One wonders how the Irish Film Archive and future incarnations of the IFI player will address the present. Until relatively recently, footage of Irish life was rare and precious. Now, everybody with a phone is an amateur documentarist.

“That’s true. But as time progresses, the digital material will become special again. Very few people who are creating this content are preserving it. It won’t exist. Nobody knows what’s going to happen with that.” For more, see ifiplayer.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.