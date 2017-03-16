New ‘Great British Bake Off’ line-up revealed

TV chef Prue Leith has been confirmed as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood on Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off (GBBO).

Presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will host the new-look show, which moved to Channel 4 from the BBC after it was sold by Love Productions last year.

Leith is replacing long-standing host Mary Berry, while Toksvig and Fielding are taking over from previous presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Hollywood said he “could not be more delighted” about the show’s newcomers.

He said: “Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers.”

Leith, who formerly appeared as a judge on the BBC’s Great British Menu, said: “I am just so thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV and I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show - the bakers - are going to create for us.

“It is such an honour to be part of The Great British Bake Off team. ”

Fifteen to One and QI host Toksvig said she is honoured to be part of “this national treasure of a show”.

She added: “Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in showbusiness. The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only downside is that he has much better dress sense that I do.

“I spend my daytimes on Channel 4 already so it will be a treat to be there in the evenings. I am so delighted to be working with Love Productions and Channel 4 on this best of British show.”

Former Mighty Boosh star Fielding said: “GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly-coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.”

Resignations

Berry quit her role on the show last year after it was revealed the BBC had lost out in the bidding process for the rights to broadcast the programme.

Giedroyc and Perkins, who injected a comedy element to the show, also stood down, leaving bread expert Hollywood as the only original Bake Off star to make the channel move.

The show - which puts amateur bakers to the test in a series of challenges, ranging from simple cakes to tricky French patisserie creations - had been a BBC fixture since it began in 2010.

Its first four series aired on BBC Two before it moved to BBC One in 2014 due to its increasing popularity.

