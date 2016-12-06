Media literacy drive launched by broadcasting authority

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) will set out a range of skills to help people navigate new and emerging forms of media in its new Media Literacy Policy which is being launched today.

The policy, developed as part of the BAI’s statutory obligations, is intended to foster research in the area and to complement existing educational initiatives.

The question of media literacy has become a topic of some debate this year, with widespread concern expressed over the prevalence of “fake news” during the US presidential election, along with criticism of the role of social media platforms such as Facebook in creating “filter bubbles” which amplify extremist views and reinforce prejudice.

Stephanie Comey of the BAI told The Irish Times the policy was about “putting the citizen at the core of the process”.

The BAI was not looking so much at the media landscape as at the skills and competencies required to negotiate through it. While the BAI did not as yet have a regulatory role in the online area, it hoped to help people to “have the critical awareness to query an item of news”.

BAI chief executive Michael O’Keeffe said: “Technology is rapidly changing how we consume media. The Media Literacy Policy aims to give users the skills to understand how media works in this evolving environment, to enable them to determine the accuracy of the information they are viewing, to be able to identify what may be unfair and inaccurate representation, to challenge extremist views and, ultimately, to make better informed media choices.”

Protecting personal data

The framework for the policy is based on three core competencies: the ability to recognise different content types; making informed choices in relation to valuing and protecting personal data; the creation of media content for private and public use and the ability to engage in online learning opportunities.

Next year the BAI will invite educators, broadcasters and public bodies to share their skills and knowledge as part of its development of an Irish Media Literacy Network.

“Media literacy is incredibly important in this day and age, and competency can result in a more engaged and inclusive society,” said BAI chairman Prof Pauric Travers. “Media literacy can also help people develop problem-solving skills in technology-rich environments, an area in which, surprisingly, Ireland scores below average, according to the recent OECD PIAAC adult skills survey. We strongly believe that collaboration, involving all interested stakeholders, will be critical to the success of the policy.”

The Media Literacy Policy is available for download on bai.ie. Further details regarding the development of the Irish Media Literacy Network will be announced in early 2017.