Late Late Toy Show half-time review: ‘awometer’ goes off the chart

Five months to go

I assemble my three children, aged 10, 8 and 2, in our home in San Francisco.

“We’re moving back to Ireland, and this is good news.”

“Why?”

“Because Ireland is a green and beautiful land with a stable political system, affordable education, and progressive marriage equality rights. Plus, when Christmas comes, you’ll be able to stay up to watch the Late Late Toy Show.”

“What’s a Late Late Toy Show?”

“It’s a national institution, a valuable part of your cultural heritage, and an annual event that unites the country, bring families together in an orgy of sugar and trans fatty acids, and heralds the arrival of Christmas.”

Blank looks.

“It’s, er, a TV show featuring lots of children reviewing toys.”

“So like those YouTube videos where kids spend 10 minutes opening a Kinder egg?”

“There’s music too. And Christmas jumpers. Dancing. Book reviews. Craic.”

“Right so.”

They don’t sound convinced. But that’s only because they haven’t yet seen Ryan Tubridy getting rammed in the legs by a reckless five-year-old driver on a miniature solar-powered Massey Ferguson.

Three hours before

I read the Irish Times online and realise we did not have to move home to enjoy the Late Late Toy Show live, as it’s being screened worldwide via the RTE Player. Oh well.

Showtime

As had been more widely leaked than the contents of this year’s Budget, the show opens with a Jungle Book medley, featuring tromboning bears, a very impressive dancing Mowgli, jiving zebras, leaping orangutans, swaying grasses and Ryan Tubridy, whose courage apparently knows no bounds, singing live as Baloo. (Someone pass the man an inhaler.)

Kaa the snake glides over the heads of the audience, and anyone hoping for a quiet nap up the back before heading home with loads of free stuff soon realizes what a dreadful mistake they have made. The set, created with the assistance of students from IADT is very green and lush – lots more lush, at this point in the proceedings, than most of the audience. (Expect that to change as the night wears on.)

On this reviewer’s sofa, the 10- and eight-year-olds skeptical first-time viewers have been won over. The two-year-old has fallen into a sugar coma.

Then it’s over to the real business of the night - Ryan’s outfit. The air is filled with the sound of 1.56 million Late Late Toy Show bingo cards being thrown to the floor in disgust, as our host forsakes the traditional Christmas jumper for the controversial choice of a smart shirt, apparently made from old wrapping paper.

Armed with a Chewbacca mask, Ryan does an excellent impression of the sounds that will be emanating from under many pillows at 7am tomorrow morning, before making a turkey of himself with a talking sausage that appears to be asking him to engage in an act almost certainly unsuitable for family viewing.

A delightfully poised Beibhinn O’Connor from Abbeyleix gets the first ‘aw’ moment of the night when she demos a very ingenuous diabetes doll, showing Ryan how her own diabetes monitor in the process. Our household declares her a future Sheryl Sandberg. The “awometer” goes off the chart a few minutes later, when a boy called Alex tells Ryan about his collection of fairy doors, and how he writes to the fairies who live behind them “whenever I have a worry”.

Then it’s the first musical interlude: the incredibly talented Hannah McSweeney singing Lost Boy, accompanied on the piano by Sam Lynch.

An eminently practical pair of seven-year-olds called Lexie and Sarah deflate the hype around this year’s most sought-after toy, Hatchimals. “Not worth the money, Ryan,” they declare, before describing at length the dating lives of a pair of DC Superhero girl dolls. We love Lexie and Sarah.

The country erupts in cheers with the first “there’s one for everybody in the audience.” But so far, the standout winner of the night is the audience member dressed as a present.

Ryan comes back after the break wearing a jumper, and the night is saved.

More later.