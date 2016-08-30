Last night’s TV - Keeping Ireland Alive: The Irish Health Service in a Day

Of the many people we meet in RTE’s new documentary series Keeping Ireland Alive: The Irish Health Service in a Day (Monday, RTÉ One), it’s the neurosurgeon I can’t get out of my brain.

David O’Brien is actually the first person we meet, at 7am on May 31st in Dublin, greeting his patient Brendan Flanagan, a Dublin Bus driver, before removing a lump from his spine. Nobody needs to be told how serious this procedure is, but O’Brien explains it anyway, in words both professional, personable and reassuring. Then he asks what music Flanagan would like played during surgery? Led Zeppelin? Stairway to Heaven, O’Brien laughs. “How appropriate!”

Oh, it makes me wonder. Made by Independent Productions for RTÉ, this eight-part series opens with the kind of statistics it would rather avoid: Every day 200,000 people access the Irish health service, 80 people die and 200 babies are born. It adds some figures of its own, having deployed 75 cameras to 70 Irish locations over 24 hours.

But, gliding over the politics around healthcare, the programme insists: “We push past the headlines to tell the human stories at the heart of this often controversial but most vital service.” It’s an admirable undertaking and - with 14 producers and directors behind the first episode alone, and 92 people on the production team - an incredible logistical achievement. But politics is inescapable. Not even a fly on the wall can remain impartial.

They strike gold with Mr O’Brien, though; outwardly avuncular but with the behavioural quirks of a bro: he will indeed rock out during spinal surgery, demand “Who’s the man?” of his colleagues (he is the man, they agree), later requiring high-fives of his patient post (very successful) surgery, before finding amusement in the name of the craft beer Galway Hooker.

But O’Brien is what the health service needs and an emblem of the programme, someone who can empathise enough to treat his patient as a human being, but not so much that he can’t do his job, relishing the challenge of fishing out a tumour as though it was the prize in an arcade claw machine.

A precise balance

These, I suspect, are also the talents you need to make the series, to consent to be in it, and finally to watch it: a very precise balance between investment and detachment. As an intermediate-level hypochondriac with easy access to Google, these are not skills I possess.

While absorbed in the stoic drama of a woman whose husband has advanced Alzheimer’s (we see her in a rare moment of tranquillity alone in a park, while her husband sings with a Young at Heart choir), or another woman’s unswerving support for her husband’s advanced myopathy, or later flinching from the life-changing open-eye surgery of a blind man receiving a cornea transplant, I add vigorously to my search history: “early symptoms of…” “how to avoid getting…” and “Stairway to Heaven lyrics + surgical appropriateness…”

The level of access here is startling and sensitively handled (I would watch a documentary on the making of this documentary). You see people’s pain, physical and emotional, public and private, but the programme won’t dwell on it.

If it is exhausting to watch nonetheless, that is no fault of the story editors who deftly assemble the narratives within this day, but because there are just so many stories they may overload your empathy and cloud back into statistics and conditions.

The title has clearly been selected to accentuate the positive, and every story in the opening episode concludes with surprising optimism. Yet the makers of this mass-observation documentary know that, here, adequate funding and resources or even conspicuous comforts are few. It’s there for you when you need it, they say of the health service. Let’s keep it that way.