Jean Alexander, who played Coronation Street’s Hilda Ogden, dies aged 90

The Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine star Jean Alexander has died aged 90, her niece has confirmed. Alexander, who was best known for playing Hilda Ogden in the soap, had just turned 90 earlier this week.

Her family was hoping to celebrate her birthday this week but, sadly, did not get the chance, Alexander’s niece Sonia Hearld told the Guardian.

“She was a great person and she will be missed,” Hearld said on Friday night.

She added: “At the moment, it is a shock to the family and we are really just getting round to coming to terms with it. We were hoping to be celebrating her birthday this week but that hadn’t happened. She turned 90.

“She was in Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine. She had a very well-known face, she was once dubbed the all-time favourite soap star, I believe. She was part of people’s lives. She was very well liked in her time.

“She was a very private lady, she kept her private life private. She was dedicated to her work and determined to be professional.

“She was very generous with fans who approached her but she said they made her who she was and, without them, she would be nowhere.

-(Guardian Service)