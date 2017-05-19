House of Cards returns to real-life competition

The daily goings-on in the White House are like a bad soap opera – or a horror movie – so any political drama is likely to pale before the real-life plot twists and script deviations that define the Trump presidency. But we’re still looking forward to some quality Capitol Hill drama, when House of Cards (Netflix, from Tuesday) returns for a fifth series of pernicious presidential shenanigans. There’s bad news, though, for fans of this superb political drama: according to one of the show’s stars, the real-life president has purloined the entire plot for the next series. “Trump has stolen all of our ideas for season six,” Robin Wright told Variety magazine. “I don’t know what we’re going to do, seriously.”

There’s nothing else to do but sit back and enjoy the new series of HoC, with Kevin Spacey as corrupt Democratic president Frank J Underwood, who will stop at nothing to stay in power, and Wright as his conniving first lady, who’s more Lady Macbeth than Michelle Obama.

So, what fresh outrages have Frank and Claire in store for season five? After recovering from the attempt to assassinate him, Frank is running for re-election, with Claire back at his side, this time as his running-mate. Following the hostage standoff with Islamic terrorist organisation ICO, the Underwoods decide to base their campaign on fear, and Frank reveals his true ambition is to be president-for-life. “One nation – Underwood,” he says ominously. Any similarity to real-life self-serving leaders is purely coincidental – isn’t it?

America may be in a bad place right now, but imagine living in the fictional former US region of Gilead, ruled by maniacal fundamentalists who treat women as chattel, using them as sex slaves to service the powerful white males who rule over this dystopia. Okay, sounds like a Trumpian fever-dream, but it is of course the premise for The Handmaid’s Tale (Sunday, Channel 4, 9pm) a new US series based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood. Elizabeth Moss plays Offred, one of the few fertile women in a society facing a population implosion and environmental disaster. She is a Handmaid tasked to supply a Commander (Joseph Fiennes) with offspring. She faces abuse, punishment and the jealousy of the Commander’s wife, not to mention death if she dares to speak out. Again, any similarity with, etc.

The Coen brothers’ Fargo is one movie that’s found a whole new life as a TV series, and fans of this darkly comic drama will be eagerly awaiting season three of Fargo (Wednesday, Channel 4, 10pm). The first in the anthology series featured Martin Freeman as an insurance salesman who murders his wife, and Billy Bob Thornton as a malevolent hitman. Season two was set in the 1970s and featured Kirsten Dunst and Patrick Wilson. Season three sets the action in 2010, and stars Ewan McGregor as a probation officer who plots to steal a valuable stamp from his twin brother (also played by McGregor), with suitably nasty consequences.

Garden enthusiasts will be flocking to the Phoenix Park over the June bank holiday weekend for the annual Bloom festival, and Aine Lawlor and Marty Morrissey will be there on opening day to present Bloom Live & Super Garden Final (Thursday, RTÉ One, 5.10pm, 7pm and 8.30pm). Marty is more used to being at Croke Park – his natural habitat – but he’ll be temporarily uprooted and moved to the Phoenix Park to co-present three special opening day programmes to celebrate this hugely popular event. At 5.10pm, Aine and Marty meet the designers who have created this year’s showgardens, which we’re sure will be stunning as usual. Then, at 7pm, it’s the final of Super Garden, as green-fingered groups battle it out for a place at Bloom to showcase their garden creation. Finally, at 8.30pm, Aine and Marty go behind the scenes at Bloom 2017 to see how these award-winning gardens grow.

The Irish are not the only ones obsessed by property. The English author Jane Austen was inspired by houses great and small, and many of her novels feature property as a central theme. So you could say Pride and Prejudice is 19th-century property porn. Jane Austen: Behind Closed Doors (Saturday, BBC Two, 9pm) explores Austen’s life and work through the houses she lived in and visited. Lucy Worsley journeys around England, visiting such historic houses as Stoneleigh Abbey in Warwickshire, where the Austen family tried to get a share of an inheritance from a widowed relative, and Godmersham Park, owned by Austen’s brother, which may have inspired Mr Darcy’s house, Pemberley.

What does RTÉ do with all our licence money? Probably squander it on sending lambs to the slaughter at Eurovision, or sending Ryan Tubridy on fact-finding missions to Leitrim, says you. At least the BBC isn’t blowing all its licence fee money on Top Gear – it also stages the Radio 1 Big Weekend, Europe’s largest free ticketed event, featuring the toppermost of the poppermost. Katy Perry And Much More: Radio 1’s Big Weekend Highlights (Monday, BBC One, 11.30pm) rounds up the fun and frolics of this year’s bash at Hull, with sets from the Chained to the Rhythm singer, Kings of Leon, Kasabian, Lorde, Clean Bandit, Rag N Bone Man, Little Mix and much much more. Come on, RTÉ, bring back the Lark in the Park.