High Noon for queasy liberals as George Hook ramps up the rhetoric

It’s a couple of hours after the seismic election result and, right on cue, the septuagenarian businessman delivers a blast of trademark demagoguery, full of derogatory language, inflammatory invective and shaky syntax. All in all, George Hook’s opening monologue on High Noon (Newstalk, weekdays) stands in contrast to the surprisingly gracious victory speech given by Donald Trump on Wednesday morning. But it chimes with the ugly mood that drove Trump’s victorious campaign.

Broadcasting from a Washington DC studio, Hook’s quarrel is not with the President Elect, but with those Irish politicians who had opposed him. Affecting great fury, he sees hypocrisy in Enda Kenny’s congratulating the triumphant candidate: “I would remind the Taoiseach that he called Donald Trump a racist.” The temerity of the man.

His outrage causing occasional verbal pile-ups, Hook moans that Irish politicians don’t know their place in the world. “We depend on the largesse and generosity of our nearest neighbour, Britain, and our most faithful supporter, the United States, and this is the way we behave?” Sure and begorrah sir, aren’t we grateful for their charity. By way of assuring us that “America is not going to hate”, Hook informs listeners that “we would be speaking German today if it weren’t for the American farmboys who landed on the beaches of Normandy.”

This kind of rhetoric would be comical in a doddery kind of way, were it not for the sting in the tail. Liberals may decry Trump’s plan for a border wall, Hook wails, but there are walls in Berlin “to keep Syrians out of housing estates”, while “Marie le Pen may be president of France”. He cites Hungary and Croatia – hardly paragons of democratic values – as countries which share Trump’s attitudes. “So now let the looney queasy liberals who could only see one answer to this American election go back in your box,” he concludes. Tomorrow belongs to me, eh, George?

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, this is partly meant to wind listeners up, particularly as Hook attempts to make his mark in his new mid-day berth: he delights in reading out texts decrying him as a bigot. He also seems to be showing off in front of his temporary co-presenter, the American broadcaster Michael Graham, judging by the pair’s on-air giggles. Graham, a right-wing libertarian who enjoys riling liberal sensibilities but doesn’t support Trump, comes across the sage analyst of the pair, underlining how exaggerated Hook’s persona has become.

Hook does entertain dissenting voices, as when economist John Fitzgerald suggests Ireland will lose influence under Trump. But the host’s constant baiting is exhausting and even corrosive. Many found Trump’s extreme antics entertaining at the start, after all.

Hook’s huffing and puffing also makes it easy to overlook his complaint about Clinton getting “the softest ride in the history of Irish media”. But he may have a point. During the campaign, Morning Ireland (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) carried a softball interview with Clinton supporter Elizabeth Bagley; a week later, by way of belated balance, the programme carried a noticeably tougher interview with Congressman Jimmy Duncan, a Trump surrogate. Of course, the show has no obligation of scrupulous balance when covering such a divisive foreign election, but it’s grist to the mill of those who drone on about media bias.

On the morning after the election, shock rather than partiality prevails on the programme. Co-anchors Keelin Shanley and Rachael English sound blindsided by what is unfolding, though US correspondent Caitriona Perry is less ruffled. Having been on the ground throughout the campaign, giving voice to voters from both sides in her reports, she is able to pinpoint Trump’s “Mystic Meg” quality for tapping into a groundswell of support.

As for partisan emotion, Clinton supporter Linda O’Shea Farren takes the honours, breaking down when Shanley asks if the Democrat was the right candidate. “Everything she [Clinton] has ever done has been about America, about women, about diversity, about families, about children,” O’Shea Farren says, weeping. One doesn’t need to be a Trump fanatic to find this view a tad beatific.

Shanley, taking pity on her guest, offers sympathy rather than point out Clinton has also done something to earn tens of millions of dollars, though by this stage it’s perhaps churlish to whinge. More notable is Thursday’s interview with Republican strategist Patrick Mara, who sounds as uncertain and, well, nervous about Trump’s next moves as any member of the supposed media elite. It’s not just liberal loonies who seem queasy about a Trump presidency.

Amidst the shockwaves, the most assured performance comes from The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, weekdays). Kenny in turn hosts a reassuring talk with US ambassador Kevin O’Malley. Though a Democrat, O’Malley talks calmly about the transition to a new presidency and the resilience of American institutions against extremism. These may be platitudes, but given the end-of-days atmosphere reigning elsewhere they have a soothing quality, even as Kenny gleefully admits he is trying to get the ambassador to take a party political stance. Often derided, such diplomatic values are welcome at these times.

As for Kenny, he can’t entirely hide his prejudices. He talks about Trump’s “ignorance” and frames his immigration plans in the context of the Jewish yellow star of Nazi Europe (though Kenny doesn’t suggest that is what will happen). But Kenny handles the day’s events without theatrical scaremongering. Instead, he reads from Francis Fukuyama’s misguidedly optimistic work about the post-cold war world, The End of History. “History started again last night,” Kenny concludes. Talk about a chilling future.