George RR Martin signs up for new Game Of Thrones spin-offs

Game Of Thrones fans can look forward to multiple spin-offs from the series, HBO has announced.

George RR Martin, the creator of the books behind the series, and four writers have signed contracts with the broadcaster.

HBO said the brief of the “very talented writers” was to further explore different time periods of the “vast and rich universe” created by Martin in the A Song Of Ice And Fire fantasy books.

But fans may have a wait as HBO has not set a deadline for the projects.

“We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in,” a spokeswoman said.

The British co-writer of Kick-Ass, Jane Goldman, and Carly Wray, who has written for Mad Men, will work with Martin on projects.

The Oscar-winning screenplay writer of LA Confidential, Brian Helgeland, and Kong: Skull Island writer Max Borenstein have also signed contracts to work on the shows.

The much-anticipated seventh and penultimate series of Game Of Thrones begins on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday July 17th before being repeated at 9pm.

- PA