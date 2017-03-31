Game of Thrones teaser trailer: winter has arrived

The seventh and penultimate series will premiere in the US on July 16th

The latest teaser trailer for season 7 of hit television show Game of Thrones has been released. Video: HBO

 

Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister are all still watching the throne in the latest teaser trailer for the seventh and penultimate season of Game of Thrones.

In a promo called Long Walk, the trio are seen strolling towards different grand chairs as a cover version of James’s 90s hit Sit Down plays in the background.

Snow is seen walking through the halls of Winterfell, Cersei strolls through King’s Landing, while Daenerys Targaryen is apparently in her ancestral home of Dragonstone.

The trailer is the second brief peek into the world of Westeros following another teaser, which suggested dark times were ahead for the different clans.

As in that trailer, amid the dark predictions about the great war and talk of revenge, the blue eye of what appears to be the Night King, the leader of the White Walkers, slowly appears in the background, alluding to the conflict that has been referenced since the very first season.

With only two seasons left, the show-runner David Benioff said earlier this year that the show is “definitely heading into the endgame now”.

Few details have been revealed about the new season, which will premiere in the US on 16 July, but two guest stars have been confirmed. The Oscar winner Jim Broadbent will join the cast as an “archmaester”, as will the chart-dominating pop star Ed Sheeran, who will make a cameo in the fantasy drama.

- Guardian Service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.