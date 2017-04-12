Ed Sheeran: What time is it on at, how do I get there, and are there any tickets?

All you need to know for tonight and tomorrow’s shows at the 3Arena

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Louise Bruton

Ed Sheeran performing in Amsterdam on April 3rd, 2017. Expect to see a lot of bended knees at his concerts in Dublin. Photograph: Paul Bergen/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran performing in Amsterdam on April 3rd, 2017. Expect to see a lot of bended knees at his concerts in Dublin. Photograph: Paul Bergen/AFP/Getty Images

 

When and where is it on? Ed Sheeran is playing the 3Arena tonight and tomorrow night. Doors are at 6.30p.m. and the show starts at 7pm, with support from Anne Marie and Ryan McMullan. Sheeran is expected to come on stage at 8.15pm so get your wees and your drinks order in by then. 

Are there still tickets? This is a very, very sold out event. Tickets sold out within minutes of their release in February and you will only get a ticket now if you have blind faith in the touts or Seatwave and are willing to hand over the money for the mortgage payments on your one-bedroom flat that cost €475,000 in the boomtime. 

How do I get there? Ed Sheeran fans range from kids needing lifts in with their parents to those who want to leave before the encore to beat the traffic. Parking is available for approximately €12 in the Point Village car park, beside the location of First Dates Ireland, the Gibson Hotel. Make a day of it and check that tourist spot off your hitlist too. 

Traffic will, as they say, be cat so if you can, leave the car at home and hop on the Red Luas to The Point. Or walk. It’s a cloudy day so you won’t be able to pause and take Instagram photos of the Liffey and its bridges, captioned with “Dublin! You beaut!”, but it’s good to get some fresh air all the same. 

The closest Dublin Bus stop to the 3Arena is on Castleforbes Road, a two-minute walk from the venue, and the 151 is your chosen chariot. 

 Who will be there? Everyone except you. Ed Sheeran fans are everywhere. With the communal office radio set to 2FM, you might have caught your co-workers singing along to the song he wrote about Ellie Goulding cheating on him with Niall Horan (that’s the Lucy Pearl sampling Don’t) or you might have heard that their first dance at the wedding was to Thinking Out Loud. You pass Ed Sheeran fans on your lunch break, with a furrowed brow, regretting the chance to ditch work and hop on the next bus to Salthill, Galway where he was filming his video in O’Connor’s pub for his latest single Galway Girl.

You might even be related to one. A niece or a nephew obsessed with his latest album ÷ or a sibling who quips “I quite like Ed Sheeran” to no one in particular at a family meal, hoping to start a conversation but, instead, your mam asks her to pass the mash. 

 Why are they there? To have a good time and to propose. During Ed Sheeran’s Croke Park two-night run in July 2015, proposals were two-a-penny. A member of Kodaline even proposed to his girlfriend on stage. In a bid to go viral, keep your phones ready and your eyes peeled for the wave of men (or women) dropping down to one knee, like a Jonestown Massacre of romance. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.