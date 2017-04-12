Cruinniú na Cásca 2017: A rich roster of free public events for Easter Monday

If you can’t find a topic of interest in Monday’s Cruinniú na Cásca roster of talks and events, you might need to check you have a heart or indeed a pulse.

Building on last year’s spectacular Easter Rising commemorations, Creative Ireland and RTÉ are collaborating on a huge range of free public events, including more than 50 talks in Dublin alone, spread across St Stephen’s Green, Dublin Castle, Smithfield Square and Custom House Quay from 11am to 6pm. A further 31 local authorities are hosting events outside of the capital too. Think of it as a one-day live open university on topics from arts and culture to creativity and social inclusion.

Where to start? At the Unitarian Church on St Stephen’s Green, Declan Hughes will be talking to authors Andrea Carter, Anthony Quinn and Catherine Ryan about writing crime fiction set in rural Ireland. Sorcha Pollack will be talking to Razan Ibraheem, Debbie Beirne and Maisa al-Hariri about Syrian experience in Ireland in the Shelbourne Hotel.

And Una Mullally will be talking to Broden Giambrone, chief executive of Transgender Equality Network Ireland, Darren Collins, who is a member of Traveller community, and Aoife Fitzgibbon O’Riordan, a founder of Bi-Ireland about LGBTQIA visibility.

In Iveagh House, Eithne Shorthall will be interviewing author Donal Ryan. Eoghan McDermott, Mark O’Halloran, Patrick Freyne and Bashir Otukoya will be discussing what is means to be a man in Ireland today and how we express and assess masculinity. And Colm O’Regan, Alison Spittle, Emma Doran and John Colleary will be offering solutions to Irish life through the medium of stand-up.

The Trailblazery

The National Library will be unearthing gems from its Irish Traditional Music Archives, with a particular look at the work of Leo Rowsome. An Newman University Church will be hosting four conversations as part of The Trailblazery under the heading Pathways to Freedom. It features Sunny Jacobs (activist and Death Row exoneree), social campaigner Ruairí McKiernan and Raoul Martinez (philosopher, artist and filmmaker). A companion event also takes place on Monday at Kilmainham Gaol.

At the Conference Centre, Sinéad Gleeson will present a series of discussions on Women in Irish Society, with guests including Lenny Abrahamson, Lynne Ruane, Sinead Burke and Una Minh Kavanagh. Catriona Crowe has curated a history of Irish popular culture, with talks on: the history of the Supreme Court; ordinary and extraordinary women in Irish history; Heffo’s Army and Dublin GAA; and controversial Garda Commissioners of the past.

And in the spirit of self-promotion, I’ll be hosting a Creativity in Confinement discussion at City Hall at 1.30pm, about how to create art in confinement within the Irish prison system and direct provision. I’ll be talking to musician and playwright Gary Cunningham, who is a former prisoner; Bernie Masterson, arts teacher at the training unit in Mountjoy Prison; and Vukasin Nedeljkovic, a visual artist and researcher and the creator of the Asylum Archive.

For full details on talks, and to find out what’s on around the country, see rte.ie/cruinniu. All events are free, but talks, film-screenings, autism-friendly workshops and coding workshops should be pre-booked to secure a place.

RTÉ will also broadcast live from Cruinniú na Cásca events in Dublin throughout the day across RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2fm and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, with regular updates on television and online. And you can search for #cruinniu on Twitter for updates.