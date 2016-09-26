‘Coronation Street’ to be investigated over ‘racist’ remark
Watchdog looks into episode after character said she had ‘more roots than Kunta Kinte’
The ‘Coronation Street’ set at Media City, Manchester. The programme has apologised for any offence the scene caused. Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA Wire
The broadcasting watchdog has launched an investigation into an episode of Coronation Street after the soap was accused of racism for a comment a character made about her hair.
The episode, broadcast in August, saw Eva Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, visit Audrey’s hair salon, where she remarked: “I have more roots than Kunta Kinte.
“No idea who that is, by the way, just something my mum used to say.”
Kunta Kinte was a character from the novel Roots: The Saga Of An American Family, which was adapted into a hit TV miniseries.
Based on a real-life ancestor of author Alex Haley, it tells the story of a young man taken from Gambia and sold as a slave.
The comments, which led Coronation Street to “apologise if this dialogue has caused offence”, sparked 472 complaints to media watchdog Ofcom.
An Ofcom spokesman said: “We’re investigating whether a comment made by a character in Coronation Street was offensive and breached generally accepted standards.”
PA