Celebrity MasterChef: No amnesty for Colm O’Gorman after kitchen disaster

Fingers crossed ... but good luck isn’t enough to keep Colm O’Gorman in the MasterChef kitchen

“The lamb is absolutely perfect, and the last time he served us lamb, it was raw,” Clifford said, seemingly not yet over the horror of it.

Oisín McConville, spotted propping up a counter while another chef whipped up a component of the pineapple dessert he was responsible for, was taking it handy. “He did some nice dots, which I’m very particular about,” was chef McFadden’s assessment of the budding pastry chef’s performance.

“Stew? In the semi-final of MasterChef?” Daniel Clifford spluttered

Colm O’Gorman’s report card was a bit more critical. “He’s quite sure of himself. If you give him any feedback, he’s just kind of yea, yea.”

But there was worse to come for O’Gorman when the four remaining contestants returned to the MasterChef kitchen in Dún Laoghaire and cooked for a place in the final.

Bulging larder

Two courses, two-and-a-half hours, and a bulging larder full of mystery ingredients – what could possibly go wrong? Simon Delaney mistaking lamb for pork for his stew for a start.

“Stew? In the semi-final of MasterChef?” Daniel Clifford spluttered, more upset by the lack of ambition than the meat mix-up. Thankfully, all four contestants gave the bowl of hearts a wide berth.

Yes Simon, it’s time to cook lamb again

“It’s still alive,” squawked Oisín McConville when confronted with a lobster, before retreating to his place of safety – a slab of steak. Earlier, he had recalled the first dish he’d cooked in the competition – “I threw up a steak” – bad choice of phrase that, for a MasterChef contestant.

Happily for the judges, who were openly incredulous at his hour-long immersion plan for the measly little slice of meat, McConville’s attempt at cooking the steak sous vide backfired. “I took it out of the bag and I thought, if I saw that coming to my table, I just wouldn’t like it.” Good call.

There was praise for Kavanagh’s bravery in tackling ingredients she hadn’t worked with before

Robin Gill was “excited” (relieved, more like) to see that McConville recognised the shortcomings in his poached steak and that he rustled up a pan-fried replacement in the final six minutes. “You need to smile more, yea” said Clifford, grinning like a man who knew he had dodged a bullet.

Niamh Kavanagh was by this stage elbow deep in a monkfish, having gamely dispatched her lobster in a pot of boiling water with the soothing words, “Don’t cry”. It didn’t, but the judges almost did when they tasted the overcooked flesh. But there was praise too, for Kavanagh’s bravery in tackling ingredients she hadn’t worked with before, and her efficient evisceration of the grizzly monkfish.

Dreaded celeriac

“I just want to keep it simple and clean,” Colm O’Gorman assured the judges, while attempting to wrangle mackerel, the dreaded celeriac – two ways, no less – horseradish, apples, sea veg, hazelnuts, and caviar (why not!) into harmonious submission on the one plate.

You’d have got very long odds on that being the final line-up

But it proved to be a mash-up too far, and in a shock turn-up for the cookery books, he was sent home, leaving Niamh Kavanagh, Simon Delaney and a bemused Oisín McConville at the stoves for next week’s finale.

You’d have got very long odds on that being the final line-up, and it’s definitely an open race to the finish now the early favourites have fallen by the wayside.

No one seemed more surprised than McConville. “I definitely didn’t think I’d be in the final. I didn’t even think I’d get past the first round,” said the former GAA star, who has admitted that he couldn’t cook at all before accepting the MasterChef challenge.

His rapid progress is all down to intensive coaching from (his wife) Darina, apparently. What odds on a Crossmaglen Cooking School if he pulls off the biggest coup of the competition next week?