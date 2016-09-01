Donegal’s favourite son, Daniel O’Donnell, is back to host a new series of TG4’s Opry an Iúir. Now in its fifth season, the country music series aims to bring the essence of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry to Newry. Supported by the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, the new series begins in Newry’s Town Hall this Sunday and will continue until Wednesday 7th, September.

O’Donnell will be joined by co-host, BBC Northern Ireland’s Lynette Fay, a woman who will be familiar to many Irish speakers for her work on Radio Ulster and on the television for many years. The duo will introduce a host of well-known singers throughout the four nights.

This Sunday’s opening concert is “Opry with the Stars” and will have five veterans of Country & Irish appear together on the one show. Ray Lynam, Brendan Quinn, Frank McCaffrey, Sandy Kelly and Gloria will all take to the stage with a mix of solo tracks, a chat with Daniel O’Donnell and a few duets.

The High Kings will take to the stage on Monday, having just completed a tour of the U.S. They will be joined by two Irish Country Music Award winners: Clíona Hagan teams up for the first time with ICMA Best Country Dance Act 2016, Michael English.

Tuesday evening sees The Three Amigos – Robert Mizzell, Patrick Feeney, and Jimmy Buckley – bring their own unique sound to Newry and the Mournes. They will be joined by Trudi Lalor, an artist who has been on the country music scene since her teens.

Wednesday’s finale sees country stalwarts T.R. Dallas and Derek Ryan sing some of their best-known songs and they will be joined by special guest star, Eleanor McEvoy.

Doors open at 7pm each night, at Newry Town Hall, and tickets cost £17.50. Information: 048-41773618