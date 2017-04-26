This Is a Mad Story

It all started when Chewey Lewey yelled out, “Alien Bob! I need toilet paper!”

“Be quiet! The demon might hear you.”

“I don’t care about that demon!”exclaimed Chewey Lewey.

“Who’s that demon anyway?”

“My Mam,” answered Alien Bob.

“She nearly has all that she needs to wipe out the universe!”

“I don’t care about that evil demon. Right now, all I need now is toilet paper,”

shouted Chewey Lewey.

Bang! The sounds of gunshots were right outside Alien Bob and Chewey Lewey’s house. There were people marching on the road outside their house.

Chewey Lewey said, “What’s that noise?”

“Come on out and see for yourself!” replied Alien Bob.

Then Chewey Lewey looked out the window.

“Come in here or something might happen to you!” said Alien Bob.

Out on the road there were the Demon’s minions. But the minions didn’t know which house Alien Bob and Chewey Lewey were in because their house was boarded up.

“Ahhhhhh!” screamed Chewey Lewey as he was chewing on a piece of meat.

“What happened?” asked Alien Bob.

“My tooth broke!” said Chewey Lewey.

“I thought all of your teeth had fallen out already,” said Alien Bob.

“The dentist gave me new ones,” replied Chewey Lewey.

“We have more stuff to concentrate on than your gammy tooth!”said Alien Bob. One of the minions shot through one of the boards of the house.

“Don’t be expecting me to fight those minions. I can barely spell my own name!” said Chewey Lewey.

There were more bullets coming in and Chewey Lewey got hit in the arm.

“Chewey!!!” screamed Alien Bob.

“Are you okay? You’re having some bad day!”

“That’s not helping!” said Chewey Lewey.

There were tons of gunshots now. Then Chewey Lewey and Alien Bob went down to the underground basement to get away from the gunshots.

All of a sudden there was banging on the wooden boards. Suddenly the minions pushed down the door.

Alien Bob and Chewey Lewey went through a secret tunnel into their spaceship. The minions heard the spaceship taking off so they went outside and started shooting up at it.

Suddenly Chewey Lewey jumped out of the spaceship. He had forgotten something.

“My teeth!’’ cried Chewey. “We forgot my teeth!’’

“But we can’t get them now!’’ replied Alien Bob. “The evil minions are all around the house!’’

“BUT-I-NEED-MY-TEETH!” shouted Chewey furiously.

“Okay but make it fast and be careful!” replied Bob with a worried expression on his face.

“Sure,” said Chewey as he hurried into the secret tunnel and into the basement. Chewey stopped at the top of the basement stairs.

He could hear the evil minions searching the house. Suddenly he felt like he should just go back to Bob and safely take off in the spaceship.

But he had to get his teeth back!

He opened the door, looking to see if there were any minions around. When he searched the area and found no presence of the demon minions, he ran to the room where he had left his teeth. And there they were, on the desk right in front of him. He jumped forward and was about to take them when he felt something pull his leg and he fell to the floor.

Chewey turned around to see one of the evil minions behind him.

“HELP!” Chewey shouted, as the minion grabbed him by the leg and dragged

him into the minion’s spaceship. Chewey Lewey was captured!

Meanwhile, in the secret base, Bob was getting ready to go after Chewey. He heard the scream and was getting ready to save Chewey from his evil mother (aka “evil demon”).

He grabbed his Confusion Sword and his Water Gun of Doom and ran up back to the house. He looked around but found no presence of the minions nor Chewey so he decided to go back to the spaceship. In the spaceship was a tracking system so Bob could see where Chewey was all the time. Right now, the tracking system said that Chewey was on the main spaceship of the evil demon.

“Oh no . . .” thought Alien Bob. The main spaceship of his mom, “The Beautiful Pig”, was the most protected spaceship in the history of the world. Bob took off on the spaceship. Fortunately for him, the tracking system said that Chewey was now in the demon’s base, which wasn’t as heavily protected as “The Beautiful Pig”. When Bob landed in front off the evil demon’s base, he saw a guard standing in front of the door. He sneaked up on him and hit him with the Confusion Sword. The guard sat down, confused, and said, “Who am I?”

“My friend,” quickly replied Bob.

“Oh okay,”said the confused guard and sat back down. That was the power of the Confusion Sword. It made everyone who touched its blade forget everything for 30 minutes. Bob opened the door and ran into the main room. In there was the evil demon, a dozen of minions and . . . “CHEWEY!”exclaimed Alien Bob.

But nobody heard him because everyone was looking at the evil demon.

Then the demon turned around.

“Oh how nice you showed up son!” she said. “I was about to blow up Earth when you showed up! Well I suppose we can all see how I blow up the Earth! MINIONS! GET HIM! MUAHAHAHAHAHA!”

The minions jumped forward to catch Alien Bob.

Alien Bob took out his Water Gun of Doom and pointed it at the minions. POOOF! Suddenly all the minions were surrounded by a giant bubble of water.

“No! You can’t stop me!” shouted the evil demon. “I shall rule the world!”

“MOM! Why are you doing this!?”shouted Bob.

“I AM NOT REALLY YOUR MOM!”exclaimed the evil demon as he took off his mask.

“Your mom was never evil! It was me THE EVIL GROVELIA! The greatest villain ever! AND NOW, I SHALL FINALLY RULE THE UNIVERSE! All I need to do is flip this lever, and the Earth will be destroyyyeeeedddd!MUAAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!!!”

“Noooooooo!!!!!” shouted Chewey as he suddenly jumped up at Grovelia and bit her in the arm. “ME ANGRY! I HAD A TERRIBLE DAY, AND NOW YOU WANNA BLOW UP THE EARTH!? I SAY NO!”

Alien Bob kicked the lever and destroyed the machine.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!My beautiful machine!!! You destroyed it!!! I hate you! I lost again!!!! NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!” cried Grovelia.

Meanwhile, Bob took out his phone and called the space police. Without a warning, the door burst open and the space police ran in.

“You are arrested for trying to take over the world again!”said the police officer to Grovelia.

“NEVER!!!”screamed Grovelia and set off a smoke bomb. Suddenly the air filled with grey smoke, making it impossible to see. When the smoke was gone, Grovelia was gone.

“She escaped!” cried Alien Bob and Chewey Lewey at the same time. “Don’t worry, we’ll get her,” said the space police officer calmly. “Now go have some rest. You saved Earth!”