Three Sisters review: Russian drama heads North and gets detached from its fiery source

The elegant, poetic spirit of Anton Chekhov is but a distant echo in Lucy Caldwell’s new version of Three Sisters, set in a middle class home in pre-ceasefires Belfast. As would be expected, there are parallels to the original plot and dramatic personae – four discontented siblings, an uppity sister-in-law, a romantic charmer, a jovial cuckold, a chinless aristocrat, an elderly family friend and a few soldiers. Thereby ends the comparison.

Production values are high as director Selina Cartmell valiantly attempts to lift the detached tone and slow pace of the script, which substitutes the fascinating complexities of the unhappy Prozorov family for a collection of uninteresting individuals, drowning in pointless conversation, struggling to make meaningful human connections while disintegrating into a vortex of disappointment and disillusion.

Orla (Julie Maxwell), Marianne (Christine Clare), Erin (Amy Blair) and Andy (Aidan O’Neill) are army brats, out of joint with the place in which they live. They have been plonked in Belfast by their late father, a senior officer whose first anniversary falls on this day. It is also Erin’s 18th birthday, a faux jolly fancy dress affair. Adrift and parentless in an emotional no-man’s land, the women long to escape to more exciting prospects across the Atlantic.

The constant spectre of the Troubles is given expression by a gaggle of boorish squaddies and a couple of officers – Tim Treloar’s charmless Vershinin, with whom Marianne falls mystifyingly in love, and Lewis McKinnon’s weedy Baron, who does Erin a favour by not marrying her. There is a nod to the city’s immigrant population by the arrival into the family circle of narrator Siu Jing (nicely played by Shin-Fei Chen), a shy girl from the local Chinese take-away, who turns into the sister-in-law from hell.

Dylan Quinn’s slick scene changes reveal a family in a constant state of flux and lighten the deluge of what Chekhov’s Masha described as “nothing but talk the whole day long”. Alex Lowe’s big open-plan set provides refuge for people made homeless by the conflict, while also being a place where its occupants behave badly.

While moments of dramatic tension go begging, Maxwell gives the most rounded performance of the evening as Orla, a calm voice of reason, alone in accepting her situation and making something of herself.

Until November 12