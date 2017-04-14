Swan Lake makes its theatrical return at Clonmel Junction Festival

The Clonmel Junction Festival has announced the first acts for the July arts celebration.

Swan Lake/Loch na hEala, created by Michael Keegan-Dolan, will perform for four nights. The show once best production and best costume design at this year’s Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards, and features a score by Slow Moving Clouds.

The Cave concert series will see three nights of music in Mitchelstown Cave. On the roster there are Loah, Peter Broderick, Loah, Rosie Carney, Jesca Hoop, Brigid Mae Power and Marc O’Reilly. Tickets are now on sale for these early dates. See junctionfestival.com for details.