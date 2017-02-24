Ruth McGill and Peter Daly to host Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards

Ruth McGill and Peter Daly are to host this year’s The Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards.

Ruth McGill is currently touring with the Performance Corporation’s operatic take of James Joyce’s The Dead. Peter Daly is currently in Conor McPherson’s This Lime Tree Bower, which is on tour nationally.

The Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards celebrates the best performances and productions in Irish theatre. This year is the 20th anniversary of the awards.

The panel of judges for this year has also been announced. The judges for 2017 are: Catriona Crowe, arts broadcaster and former head of Special Projects at the National Archives; Paul Shields, a journalist and producer with RTÉ; and Ella Daly, general manager of Dublin Youth Theatre, who is continuing her role as judge from 2016.

The awards are giving out over 15 categories and celebrated at a gala ceremony. The Special Tribute Award has already been announced, and this year it is being given to Jane Daly and Siobhán Bourke for their work at the Irish Theatre Institute.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 5th at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. The event is open to the public and tickets are now on sale at nch.ie.