Frances Ruane appointed chair of Abbey Theatre board

Dr Frances Ruane has been appointed as chair of the board of the Abbey Theatre by Minister for Arts Heather Humphreys. She will fill the vacancy left by Dr Bryan Mc Mahon, who completed his term as chair earlier this year.

Dr Ruane, who was director of the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) for nine years until 2015, has previously chaired a number of boards and committees – including the National Statistics Board, the Douglas Hyde Gallery board and the Policy Institute at Trinity College Dublin.

Her appointment follows the public advertisement of the position.

This week the theatre announced ambitious plans for a multimillion euro redevelopment and expansion, which would see the demolition of the existing theatre and several surrounding properties.

The proposed project will be submitted to the Department of Arts by November, for consideration for funding.