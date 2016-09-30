Don Giovanni review: Roddy Doyle’s translation is sharp, singable and to the point

Dublin Theatre Festival: Opera Theatre Company shifts the action from 16th-century Spain to Dublin now, and the audience engagement is palpable

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Michael Dervan

David Kempster as Don Giovanni in in a new translation of Mozart’s opera by Roddy Doyle and the Opera Theatre Company, as part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2016

David Kempster as Don Giovanni in in a new translation of Mozart’s opera by Roddy Doyle and the Opera Theatre Company, as part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2016

 

Don Giovanni ★★★★
Gaiety Theatre

Roddy Doyle’s new translation of Mozart’s Don Giovanni for Opera Theatre Company, his first full foray into the world of opera, shifts the action from 16th-century Spain to contemporary Dublin. In the process it puts words in the characters’ mouths that The Irish Times normally prints only with asterisks. On opening night, the sense of extra engagement from the audience is palpable.

A lot of the new text is sharp, singable and to the point. There are stilted moments, partly a matter of misplaced stress, partly to do with the difficulties of drawing distinctions between the posh people and the louts. 

The unexpected words have the downside of occasioning some laughter purely because of their incongruity in an 18th-century opera, though Mozart himself was quite free in his correspondence with the kind of scatalogical and sexual humour people don’t usually associate with composers.

The star on the stage is one of the louts, John Molloy’s Leporello, who commands attention both musical and dramatic at all times – sharp in comic timing and as full-voiced as I have heard him. In fact, he out-sings and out-acts his boss, David Kempster’s Don Giovanni, whose effortful manner and sometimes off-centre intonation is more suggestive of a declining roué than a dashing lover.

There was no doubting the appeal of Máire Flavin’s Donna Anna and Tara Erraught’s Donna Elvira, singers who flourish in the Mozartean balances and textures that conductor Fergus Sheil secures from the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. It is to be hoped that Sheil finds the flexibility to keep more fully in step with his singers as the run progresses.

Designer Bruno Schwengl’s updating is sharp, and while director Gavin Quinn keeps things moving, the production does rather shirk the full darkness of the Don’s demise.  Until Oct 2. Cork Opera House, Oct 5 and 7
Michael Dervan

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.