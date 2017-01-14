And the ‘Irish Times’ Irish Theatre Awards nominees are . . .

Best actor

Mikel Murfi

For his performance in Swan Lake/Loch na hEala, a Michael Keegan-Dolan, Sadler’s Wells Theatre London, Colours International Dance Festival, Theaterhaus Stuttgart, Dublin Theatre Festival, and Theatre de la Ville, Luxembourg co-production

Marty Rea

For his roles as Vladimir in the Druid production of Waiting for Godot, by Samuel Beckett, and as Iago in the Abbey Theatre production of Othello, by William Shakespeare

Stephen Rea

For his role as Eric in the Abbey Theatre and Royal Court Theatre co-production of Cyprus Avenue, by David Ireland

Owen Roe

For his role as Andre in the Gate Theatre production of Florian Zeller’s The Father, in a translation by Christopher Hampton

Best actress

Barbara Brennan

For her role as Ellen in the Abbey Theatre production of Town is Dead, by Phillip McMahon, music by Raymond Scannell

Caitríona Ennis

For her performance in the WeGetHighOnThis Collective in association with Theatre Upstairs production of Test Dummy, by Caitríona Daly

Marie Mullen

For her role as Mag Folan in the Druid production of The Beauty Queen of Leenane, by Martin McDonagh

Aisling O’Sullivan

For her role as Maureen Folan in the Druid production of The Beauty Queen of Leenane, by Martin McDonagh

Best supporting actor

Stephen Brennan

For his role as Peter Sorin in The Corn Exchange and Dublin Theatre Festival production of The Seagull, by Anton Chekhov in a new version by Michael West and Annie Ryan

Brian Doherty

For his role as Finbar in the Abbey Theatre’s production of The Wake, by Tom Murphy

Rory Nolan

For his role as Pozzo in the Druid production of Waiting for Godot, by Samuel Beckett

Daniel Reardon

For his role in the Brokentalkers production of This Beach, a co-production with the Munich Kammerspiele, the Goethe-Institut Irland presented as part of EUROPOLY at Tiger Dublin Fringe

Best supporting actress

Kate Gilmore

For her role as Katarina in the Abbey Theatre production of Town is Dead, by Phillip McMahon, music by Raymond Scannell

Clare Monnelly

For her role as Mary in the Nomad in association with Livin’ Dred Theatre Company production of Bailegangaire, by Tom Murphy

Janet Moran

For her role as Mrs Gogan in the Abbey Theatre production of The Plough and the Stars, by Sean O’Casey

Ali White

For her roles in Rough Magic Theatre Company’s production of Northern Star, by Stewart Parker

Best director

Grace Dyas and Barry John O’Connor

For the THEATREclub production of It’s Not Over

Sean Holmes

For the Abbey Theatre production of The Plough and the Stars, by Sean O’Casey

Garry Hynes

For the Druid productions of Waiting for Godot, by Samuel Beckett and The Beauty Queen of Leenane, by Martin McDonagh

Michael Keegan-Dolan

For Swan Lake/Loch na hEala, a Michael Keegan-Dolan, Sadler’s Wells Theatre London, Colours International Dance Festival, Theaterhaus Stuttgart, Dublin Theatre Festival, and Theatre de la Ville, Luxembourg co-production

Best production

Swan Lake/Loch na hEala

A Michael Keegan-Dolan, Sadler’s Wells Theatre London, Colours International Dance Festival, Theaterhaus Stuttgart, Dublin Theatre Festival, and Theatre de la Ville, Luxembourg co-production

The Father

A Gate Theatre production of Florian Zeller’s play, in a translation by Christopher Hampton

The Plough and The Stars

An Abbey Theatre production of Sean O’Casey’s play

Waiting for Godot

A Druid production of Samuel Beckett’s play

Best set design

Ciaran Bagnall

For the Abbey Theatre production of Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme, by Frank McGuinness

Alex Lowde

For the Lyric Theatre production of Three Sisters by Lucy Caldwell, in a version of the play by Anton Chekhov

Francis O’Connor

For the Gate Theatre production of Florian Zeller’s The Father, in a translation by Christopher Hampton

Jamie Vartan

For the Blue Raincoat Theatre Company production of Shackleton, the Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival production of Arlington [a love story], by Enda Walsh and the Wide Open Opera production of The Barber of Seville, by Gioacchino Rossini

Best lighting design

Zia Bergin-Holly

For the Pan Pan production of The Importance of Nothing, after Oscar Wilde adapted by the ensemble

Hanna Bowe

For the Umbrella Theatre Project production of Glowworm, by Tom Nieboer

Paul Keogan

For the Abbey Theatre production of Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme, by Frank McGuinness and with Aedín Cosgrove for the Corcadorca production of Sacrifice at Easter, by Pat McCabe

Sarah Jane Shiels

For the Abbey Theatre production of Town is Dead, by Phillip McMahon, music by Raymond Scannell

Best sound design

Ben Delaney

For the Abbey Theatre production of Town Is Dead, by Phillip McMahon, music by Raymond Scannell

Joe Hunt

For the Blue Raincoat Theatre Company production of Shackleton

Emma Laxton

For the Abbey Theatre production of Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme, by Frank McGuinness

Helen Atkinson

For Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival's Arlington [a love story] by Enda Walsh

Best costume design

Catherine Fay

For the Abbey Theatre production of Sean O’Casey’s The Plough and The Stars

Jonathan Fensom

For the Gate Theatre production of The Heiress, by Ruth & Augustus Goetz, based on the novel Washington Square by Henry James

Joan O’Clery

For the Rough Magic Theatre Company’s production of Stewart Parker’s Northern Star

Hyemi Shin

For the Michael Keegan-Dolan, Sadler’s Wells Theatre London, Colours International Dance Festival, Theaterhaus Stuttgart, Dublin Theatre Festival, and Theatre de la Ville, Luxembourg co-production of Swan Lake/Loch na hEala

Best new play

Cyprus Avenue

By David Ireland, produced by the Abbey Theatre and Royal Court Theatre

Shackleton

By Blue Raincoat Theatre Company, developed with Jocelyn Clarke

Test Dummy

By Caitríona Daly, produced by WeGetHighOnThis Collective in association with Theatre Upstairs

Town Is Dead

By Phillip McMahon, music by Raymond Scannell, produced by the Abbey Theatre

Best opera

Herculanum

Wexford Festival Opera’s production of Félicien David’s work, presented with the support of Palazzetto Bru Zane

Long Story Short: The Belfast Opera

A Belfast Buildings Trust production featuring a Community Chorus, composed by Neil Martin, libretto by Glenn Patterson

The Barber of Seville

Wide Open Opera’s production of Gioacchino Rossini’s work

Vanessa

Wexford Festival Opera’s production of Samuel Barber’s work

Judges’ special award

Anu Productions

For sustained imaginative engagement with the commemoration of 1916 throughout the year

Dublin Fringe Festival, Fishamble and the Irish Theatre Institute

For creating Show in a Bag which has enabled the production of outstanding work such as, in the last year, To Hell in a Handbag and The Humours of Bandon

Nomad Theatre Network

For its ongoing commitment to producing and touring theatre regionally and nationally, most recently with the Livin’ Dred Theatre Company’s production of Bailegangaire, by Tom Murphy

Theatre Lovett

For the inventiveness of their work, most recently represented in They Called Her Vivaldi, and the company’s ongoing contribution to children’s theatre

Special tribute

Siobhán Bourke and Jane Daly

For their essential work with the Irish Theatre Institute and long-standing commitment to Irish theatre