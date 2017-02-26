Scorsese tells young Irish film-makers to ‘reinvent cinema’

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese has praised Irish film talent and encouraged young Irish film-makers to “reinvent cinema”.

The internationally acclaimed director was speaking at an Irish Film and Television Academy event in Dublin at the weekend, where he received the academy’s prestigious John Ford Award from President Michael D Higgins.

A fan since childhood of Irish-American director Ford, Scorsese said receiving the award was “like a dream”.

He said he would like to see more Irish films. “Reinvent cinema, go ahead. I’ve done mine, now it’s up to you.”

Mr Higgins said he was honoured to be asked to present the award to Scorsese.

“For over 50 years he has delivered and strengthened the art form of the image that is film, and in doing so he has made a unique contribution towards recognising and releasing the humanity that the arts make possible.”

It was, Mr Higgins said, timely that a “young, energetic Irish film community that is receiving recognition for its courage and excellence” was making the award to such a “provocateur of the possibilities” of film.

“How timely, too, for us to be reminded that what art makes possible is the emancipation of our sensibilities from any acceptance of the inevitability of a weary indifference to suffering,” he said.

“For his inclusive vision, for his gaze not averted, it is right that Martin Scorsese be honoured. The Irish film community has chosen well.”

Born and raised in New York, Scorsese achieved fame in the mid-1970s with films such as Taxi Driver, Mean Streets and Alice Doesn’t Live Here Any More.

Scorsese finally won an Oscar in 2007 for The Departed.