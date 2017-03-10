RTÉ hopes to hit right Eurovision note with ‘Dying To Try’

The national broadcaster has revealed the song that will carry Ireland’s hopes at this year’s Eurovision contest.

Singer and musician Brendan Murray (20) will perform Dying To Try in in Ukraine’s capital Kiev this May.

The ballad was co-written by Swedish songwriter Jörgen Elofsson and British songwriter James Newman.

It was chosen from more than 320 entries by a judging panel of six industry professionals and RTÉ also selected Murray as singer.

The Eurovision hopeful hails from Tuam, Co Galway, and was a member of the boy band Hometown who were managed by Louis Walsh before splitting last year.

Murray said he was “proud and honoured” to have been chosen to represent Ireland. “I can’t wait to get out there, fly the Irish flag and perform on the Eurovision stage.”

He said Dying to Try is a love song and power ballad: “It’s about taking a leap of faith, putting your trust in someone else. There’s no guarantees that love will work out, but it’s always worth trying.”

Emotional

The Tuam native has high hopes for Dying to Try as he revealed his “mam teared up the first time she heard it – so that was a good start! The song builds slowly to a big key change, which is great for me and allows me to showcase my vocal range.”

His mentor and former band manager Louis Walsh said the ballad stood out from the numerous entries from songwriters worldwide.

“I chose Brendan Murray because he is an amazing singer and his voice is so unique; I’ve never heard anyone like him before. The song and the singer are . . . a perfect combination for this year’s Eurovision in Kiev. Ireland hasn’t won Eurovision since 1996 which is the same year that Brendan was born. So perhaps that’s a lucky omen,” said the impresario.

Murray’s co-writer, Grammy-award nominated Jörgen Elofsson, has been composing music for international artists for more than 15 years.

He has penned songs for Westlife, Geri Halliwell, Celine Dion, Il Divo, Paloma Faith and Leona Lewis and UK and American Pop Idol winners.