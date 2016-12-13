Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift team up for some 50 Shades Darker action

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Zayn and Taylor Swift - I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

Let’s see the year out with an unlikely collaboration: Zayn and Taylor teaming up for the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack. For such a moody and sultry movie, this track is weirdly reserved. Instead of sweeping passion, there’s an disconnect - as Taylor sings “wondering if I dodged a bullet/ or just lost the love of my life”, the chorus creeps in revealing that it’s not about a love story - in fact, it’s about a break-up.

Hero of the week is Lady Gaga, who opened up further about her PTSD. In an open letter, published on the Born This Way Foundation website, she explained: “It is a daily effort for me, even during this album cycle, to regulate my nervous system so that I don’t panic over circumstances that to many would seem like normal life situations. Examples are leaving the house or being touched by strangers who simply want to share their enthusiasm for my music.” She went on: “I also struggle with triggers from the memories I carry from my feelings of past years on tour when my needs and requests for balance were being ignored... The experience of performing night after night in mental and physical pain ingrained in me a trauma that I relive when I see or hear things that remind me of those days.”

Madonna’s been giving it socks in Carpool Karaoke, telling James Corden: “My work is rebellious, but my lifestyle is not rebellious. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t party... I’m quite square. I have a very predictable life... I mean, this is kind of a boring conversation, but... then I go home and I’m Julie Andrews and that is the crux of the matter. Give me a nun’s habit.”

Zero of the week is sexism, Charli XCX told BeBox. “There are a lot fewer female producers, even if there are female producers, like, not many people give them credit for that. You know people always question if I’m actually a songwriter and whether a lot of female artists write their own songs.”

NOW CLICK HERE to view Madonna’s carpool ride in full (contains twerking).