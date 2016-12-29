You Me at Six - Night People album review: drab MOR with no punch, kick or bite

Album:

Night People Artist:

You Me at Six Label:

Infectious Genre:

Rock

It’s safe to say that You Me at Six aren’t the same band as they used to be. The Surrey quintet have distanced themselves from their emo roots to such an extent it’s difficult to reconcile their 2008 debut with this, their Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, James Bay) – produced fifth album.

At its worst, some of these songs sound bland enough to be boyband ballads (Take on the World); others are simply drab MOR pop-rock numbers with no punch, kick or bite, and even worse lyrical cliches.

There’s brief respite from the vapidity on the pacey Swear, while the chorus of Brand New evokes an ’80s pop throb. Overall, however, it sounds like You Me at Six have lost all traces of their singularity in their blatant quest for radio-friendliness.

