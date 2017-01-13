Weekend Gig Guide: Therapy Sessions, JoJo, Julie Fowlis, DJ Kon and more

FRIDAY

Saileóg Ní Cheannbháin

An Góilín, The Teachers’ Club, Parnell Square 9pm €3 goilin.com

Ensemble Ériú singer and torch bearer of the Connemara sean nós tradition is this week’s guest at this widely revered weekly singing club. She is possessed of a voice that can run the gamut of muscular indomitability and intense vulnerability. This is a magical chance to hear her in an intimate setting, where songs reign supreme.

First Fortnight – Therapy Sessions

The Workman’s Club Dublin 8pm €10 theworkmansclub.com

This excellent arts festival, which focuses on mental health, draws to a close with the second of its Therapy Sessions. This week’s show is curated by Girl Band, and features music from funk band Tongue Bundle, songwriter Paddy Hanna, the first solo gig from Meltybrains? dude, Dunny, and Ben Waddell & The Moons (which comprises members of Girl Band, Meltybrains?, Tandem Felix, and Spudgun).

Dance for Choice

District 8 Dublin 10pm €15 repeal.ie

January is usually a quiet month, but this fundraiser from the Mother groovers for the Repeal Project has all the makings of a proper rave-up. The six hour show will feature RTÉ 2fm’s Jenny Greene, Today FM’s Kelly-Anne Byrne, Billy Scurry, Sally Cinnamon and the Mother and Hidden Agenda DJs. There’s also a Come Repeal With Us spoken word performance from Una Mullally and Vickey Curtis and a Sing Along Social special.

Codework

Sound House, Dublin 10.30pm €10/€8

Dublin’s All City label gets 2017 off to a flying start with a red hot EP from Bruno Boumendil aka Folamour. It’s the latest label to feature some of the French producer’s evocative and dreamy deep house, with Boumendil already making his mark on releases for Moonrise Hill Material and FHUO. He tops the Codework bill with support from Gavin Healy, Adam Doherty, Cameron Steele and Emmet Woods, while Jay Byrne, Jamie Doherty, Ste Murphy and Conor O’Neil are on terrace duty.

Phases

Wigwam Dublin 11pm €8/€6 wigwamdublin.com

It’s been a busy couple of years for Al Zanders since his Lodger remix of Fela Kuti did the rounds. That introduced the DJ and producer to the fast lane and he’s had a good run of releases and club appearances since. Between his A-Z Records’ label and appearances at festivals such as Dimensions and Gottwood and clubs like Banana Hill, the Sheffield-based Zanders has seen many takers for his hooky, sunny grooves. Support from Long Island Sound and the Phases’ crew.

SATURDAY

DJ Kon

Wah Wah Club, Dublin 11pm €10/€8 wahwahclub.ie

Prepare for a masterclass in the art of the disco edit. Boston native DJ Kon is a producer who has spent his life in search of the perfect groove. As one half of Kon & Amir, he oversaw the On Track and Off Track series for the BBE which dusted off many rare grooves for a new generation of dancers, while his On My Way debut album from 2013 saw the crate-digger preach his own soulful funky gospel. Support tonight is from Today FM’s Kelly-Anne Byrne.JC

SUNDAY

John A Murphy

Cork Singers’ Club, An Spailpín Fánach 9.30pm Adm free 021-4277949

As he contemplates entering his tenth decade, Emeritus Professor of History (not to mention raconteur of some repute, and songster of standing), John A Murphy steps into the circle to brighten and enlighten those lucky enough to find themselves in his company.

Kris Drever, Julie Fowlis, Aoife Ní Bhriain & Pádraig Rynne

National Opera House 8pm €16/€14 nationaloperahouse.ie Also Tues, Dublin; Wed, Sligo; Thurs, Clare

Now here’s a gathering worth wrenching yourself from the doldrums of the sofa for. Lau’s Kris Drever and singer/piper, Julie Fowlis meld vocals and song book in anticipation of letting sparks fly in the company of a fine Irish duo in the persons of fiddle player and composer, Aoife Ní Bhriain and concertina maestro, Pádraig Rynne (he of Notify). Best bring your passport as boundaries will most definitely be crossed.