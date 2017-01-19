Watch: Young Thug's $100k music-video disaster ends up as a work of genius

YOUNG THUG

Wyclef Jean ★★★★

Atlantic

Unprofessional, inconsiderate and self-indulgent behaviour by big names in the entertainment industry is almost always indulged. Rarely, if ever, is it publically called out. Yet, assuming this isn’t some genius publicity stunt, that’s exactly what happens here. “Co-director” Ryan Staake’s subtitled narration of this botched music video shoot is pretty much self-explanatory. I’d call the result a hip-hop This is Spinal Tap, except that (a) it’s apparently real and (b) aside from a brief Cheetos-eating cameo, the star never actually puts in an appearance. A hundred grand wasted? I’d say it was money well spent.

VILLAGERS

Apollo House ★★★

“It will not be long, love, till we have a home…” Conor O’Brien borrows the melody of She Moves Through The Fair for this tribute to the Home Sweet Home campaign.

SAMPHA

(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano ★★★★

Young Turks

This stripped-back new track from his forthcoming Process album, sometime Drake, Kanye and Solange collaborator Sampha Sisay recalls a period, in 2014, when he moved back into his childhood home to care for his mother following her diagnosis with cancer. Ostensibly a tribute to the piano he first learned to play on, it is of course really a heartfelt eulogy for the woman who raised him.

WE CUT CORNERS

Of Whatever ★★★★

Delphi

A chicken in every pot, a car in every garage and a hipster standing awkwardly by every fireplace… If that’s what the public demand, that’s what We Cut Corners have delivered. Last week, the duo’s acclaimed album The Cadences of Others was nominated for the RTE Choice Music prize. This latest video stars Megan O’Malley and was directed by Jon Hozier-Byrne of Stoneface Films. I’m not sure what is happening with the mysterious yellow liquid at the 2 min 51 sec mark. But I’m pretty sure Donald Trump would call it a party. Nostrovia everyone!