Watch: Arcade Fire play new track Creature Comfort at secret gig in Whelan’s

Arcade Fire gave a secret acoustic performance of new song Creature Comfort at Whelan’s in Dublin last night, shortly after coming off stage following their huge show at Malahide Castle.

The Canadian band took to the stage in the city centre venue at around 12.30am, about two hours after performing to around 35,000 people in Malahide.

Whelan’s was about three-quarters full when the six-piece arrived on stage, joined for the one-song performance by touring members Tiwill Duprate, Stuart Bogie and Sarah Neufeld.

Frontman Win Butler then took to the DJ box to give an hour-long DJ set that included a host of Afrobeat, pop and disco tunes, including Don’t You Want Me by The Human League, Don’t Leave Me This Way by Thelma Houston, and tracks by Fela Kuti and Magic System.

Those at the venue had largely heard about the set through social media, while Butler had announced the afterparty via Twitter shortly after coming off stage in Malahide

Thank you Dublin. Dance party at whelan's @whelanslive — win butler (@DJWindows98) June 14, 2017

The audience members also included competition winners after the band, using their Everything Now Content Division Twitter account, had revealed earlier that day that they had placed boxes of promotional Creature Comfort Cereal at locations around Dublin city centre.

The boxes appeared in stores on Mary Street, Henry Street and Grafton Street, including other locations.

Fans who found the cereal got admittance to the Whelan’s show, although the venue was open to all last night.

The boxes also included a CD single of Creature Comfort, which is taken from the band’s forthcoming fifth album, Everything Now.

The band has been treating fans to a number of secret and intimate performances as they build towards the July 28th release of Everything Now.

They announced the album during a surprise set at Primavera Sound in Spain on June 2nd, two days before their headline set at the festival.

That hour-long gig featured several new songs with the band playing on a specially made 360-degree stage.

Last Thursday (June 8), they also played an impromptu jam session after their performance at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange.

The band marched into the venue foyer to surprise fans with more music and also handed out water to gig-goers.