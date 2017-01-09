U2 confirm Joshua Tree tour date in Croke Park on July 22nd

U2 have confirmed their Joshua Tree 2017 stadium tour.

The Irish date - at Croke Park on Saturday July 22nd - brings them back to the same venue where they played the then just-released album live 30 years ago.

“It’s going to be a great night in Dublin,” says Bono. “Croke Park is where the album was born 30 years ago”.

As predicted, this 30th anniversary tour of their most iconic album begins in Vancouver on May 12th (also where they started their last Songs of Innocence and Experience tour) before taking in a number of US dates in May and June before moving to London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 8th.

There is only one Croke Park concert listed at present but it is expected - given the rush on ticket sales - that at least one more will be added in the next few days or weeks. Noel Gallagher will be the support act on the European dates.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” says The Edge.

“To celebrate the album - as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

Bono added: “”Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years. It’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation… all the greats... I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are.”

Tickets for U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 are on sale Monday, January 16th in Ireland, the UK and Europe and on Tuesday, January 17th in the US and Canada.

See U2.com for further details