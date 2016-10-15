Two Door Cinema Club: ‘We went through hell’

Two Door Cinema Club are sitting in an airstream trailer backstage at a venue in Austin, Texas, looking – and I don’t mean to alarm anyone – healthy. Alex Trimble, Kevin Baird and Sam Halliday are set to play Stubb’s outdoor amphitheatre that night, a week before the release of their third album, Gameshow. Trimble now has his Bangor accent tinged with an American twang. Halliday mentions that they have a juicer on their rider.

In 2010, Two Door Cinema Club released their debut album, Tourist History, and their sound was buoyant, with pop melodies sprinting along guitar frets like a kid flying a kite. On fashionable record labels – Kitsuné and Glassnote – they blew up, hitting the road with gig after gig, festival after festival and party after party – all steps on the trajectory towards Big Band Status. They told themselves that if they kept going, they’d get to a point where they would be established and could lean back. But that point, as many bands before them have learned, is a mythical target. At the peak of their success, everything unravelled. It would be an error to mistake Two Door Cinema Club’s ebullient sound for a lightness of being. A storm descended.

There’s a moment in their tour documentary What We See, released in the aftermath of their second album Beacon, where Baird says straight up: “I feel terrible.” In the scene, he and Halliday are standing in white T-shirts which somehow accentuate the paleness of their pallor. “I don’t know how you did it, Alex, with the Olympics stuff,” he continues. In 2012, Two Door Cinema club were so famous that Trimble sang Caliban’s Dream, a key piece of music during Danny Boyle’s genius London Olympics opening ceremony. In the documentary Trimble responds, “The first record was full-on but it didn’t feel as full-on as . . . this.”

By 2014, and set to headline Latitude, Trimble was in the midst of a meltdown. His bandmates and management flew to the US to accompany him to the UK where he promptly collapsed and ended up in hospital for two weeks. The band was broken, mentally and physically. The warning signs were all there: the hundreds of gigs a year; the realisation that touring made them forget about everything and everyone; the skin tone of vampires; the no one shouting “stop”.

On the new record, a track, Bad Decisions, opens Gibb brothers-like with the line, “Save me, I’ve been drinking wine, and I just made a big mistake, happens all the time.”

Inner demons

Some bands try to cover up the internal conflicts and inner demons. Two Door are laying them out and moving on. “We went through hell for years,” Trimble says, his hair longer now, and his previously ageless face marked with stubble, “We were on the road constantly . . . The shit hit the fan and we were not having a good time and we needed the time to recover and all the rest of it. All of that has gone into the record.

“The thing is, for me, I genuinely believe that some of the best work will come from the dark places, but you’ve got to be on the other side of it to get the perspective on it to turn it into whatever it is, a piece of writing or a song or whatever that might be.”

Now they are calm, quiet, courteous, at ease. For Baird, this album feels “more real” and that there is more to say creatively than ever before.

Trimble had seen what happened to his band happen to so many other bands before him.

“That’s the scary thing. When we were in it, you don’t see it coming. There’s always kind of an attitude – and maybe there’s some arrogance in it or naivety – but you think, ‘that’s never going to happen to me.’ Even when it was happening I think we were in denial for quite a long time. We got to a point where nobody wanted to rock the boat. Things were going good, the momentum, and we just got caught up in that momentum. For that reason – and for the reason that you don’t want to admit to becoming a cliche – you just don’t want to put your hands up and say, ‘I’ve got to get out of this for a while.’ It had to come crashing down around us before anyone said, ‘okay, let’s cut this out for a bit.’

‘Not that guy’

“The thing is,” he says, “day to day, I’m not ‘that guy’. I like my personal time and quiet time. I like to do things that are relatively dull. I like to read, and that’s how I get my enjoyment. But I became ‘that guy’, the other guy, for two, three years. I was a full-blown alcoholic, you take whatever drug you can get your hands on, you’re not looking after yourself. It becomes this escape. That’s how you deal with it. If you’re not getting the sleep, if you’re not getting the fulfilment from other walks of life.

“From a creative point of view, what I love doing in the band is writing and being in the studio . . . but we just can’t afford to do that. We’ve got to go out and tour or otherwise we can’t afford anything; we can’t afford to have this as a job, we can’t afford to make records. So you’re forced into this position where you have to deal with what you’ve got. At the same time, no matter how hard it gets, this is the dream I always had. No matter how hard it gets, it’s still fantastic, it’s still better than anything else I could imagine myself doing in my life. So I will do anything to keep that.”

It can be tempting to be drawn to the hedonism of bands. It is seductive and sensational. But that’s not what Two Door Cinema Club are. That’s not what made them – it’s what broke them, albeit temporarily. Bands won’t get creative fulfilment from being riddled with stomach ulcers or going on the lash. It’s making the art that will always fulfil.

Before recording Gameshow, the band spent so much time apart that the prospect of coming together to record felt scary.

“I would put my hands up and say I was very nervous before we got started,” Baird says, “and I think that really played into why it [making the album] was so much fun, and great, because it was a relief: shit, we can do this, everything that happened hasn’t beaten us . . . The whole experience was . . .” he exhales dramatically to illustrate the feeling, “a big relief.”

Halliday says his favourite moment of the recording process was a morning before they went into the studio and met for coffee on the beach in Topanga, California. “Whenever I was thinking about going to make the album, there was an anxiety about the three of us having to do this thing that could potentially be catastrophic. Because it’s creativity, you’re going to have arguments, there’s going to be real conversations there. I just never had imagined us on a really pleasant Topanga beach, and you’re just like, ‘yeah, this is a pretty good job.’”

Positive mood

They returned to Garret “Jacknife” Lee, who oversaw the production, and can’t say enough good things about him. In preparation for recording, Trimble would meet with him, hang out, drink coffee, listen to records, talk, and try to figure out how they were going to get what they wanted to say into the album. Halliday describes Lee’s positive mood as infectious. Baird says Lee doesn’t play into the politics of band dynamics and instead focuses on what’s best for the song.

Touring is an unnatural state for any sane human, and many bands – unless they are strangely predisposed to it, or manage to put structures in place to not allow it to shift people’s brains and bodies off their axes – can fall victim to it. How are Two Door Cinema Club meant to go on the road again?

“I’m sure there’s a certain temperament of person that can deal with it,” Halliday says. “Obviously there are loads of people who tour and are perfectly happy. I think it’s all down to your personality. I think the reason there is the sex, drugs, rock’n’ roll cliche is because it’s easy to do those sorts of things in this lifestyle.”

But as Baird explains, their position in the industry, in their careers, means they have to tour.

“We are in this camp where we want to create albums, create bodies of work and then promote those. So there’s a higher demand on us to tour more because that’s the financial driver of us being able to make the albums now . . . In the class system analogy, we’re the middle class. We’re not the Taylor Swifts or we’re not this super-underground new band. So that level is shrinking.”

The squeezed middle? “Yeah, we’re being squeezed in the middle because we’re making less money from selling the actual art so we have to tour more.”

That environment now needs to be more controlled so that they don’t fall over those same obstacles again.

So now the deal is, play gigs for a couple of weeks and go home for a couple of weeks. Shorter stretches on the road will keep them steady. If they’re on a bus, staying in a hotel every other night gives them the comfort of being in an actual bed. No hitting the booze every night. Chill out. Don’t buy into the bullshit. They’re a little older now, more mature, less likely to let things build up before airing a concern. Jacknife Lee said something every day that stuck with Trimble: “Don’t wait for permission.”

Baird adds to that: “Ask for forgiveness.”

Gameshow is out on October 14.