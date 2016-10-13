Two Door Cinema Club - Gameshow album review: stuffed with melody and colour

Album:

Gameshow Artist:

Two Door Cinema Club Label:

Parlophone Genre:

Pop

Their self-imposed break following 2012’s Beacon was due to “passive-aggressive tensions” within the band, but if any discord remains within the Bangor trio’s ranks, it’s not audible here.

Two Door Cinema Club made their name as writers of über-catchy (if somewhat throwaway) pop, stuffed with melody and colour. This time, Alex Trimble has dug a little deeper with his lyrics on the likes of Are We Ready? (Wreck), but the songs lose none of their danceability.

Trimble stretches his voice to a falsetto worthy of the Bee Gees on the spacey 1980s synthpop of Bad Decisions, the glitterball disco of Je Viens de La, and the zippy party song Fever. It’s Two Door Cinema Club version 2.0 – and it couldn’t sound funkier.

